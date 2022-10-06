‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Think Brooke Has Good Reason Not to Trust Thomas

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) have a long and complicated history on The Bold and the Beautiful. Recently, she became nervous about Thomas’ actions. It may have led her to do something she will regret.

But is Brooke wrong to be nervous about what Thomas might do next? Considering his behavior in the past, some fans don’t think so.

A complicated history

Brooke and Thomas have a long and twisted history. They’ve been stepmother/stepson, business partners, romantic interests, and enemies. They were once stranded on a desert island together, and at least once, Brooke thought she’d killed him.

Recently, she’s interfered with Thomas’ desire to have his son, Douglas, live with him at the Forrester mansion. Brook is fighting for Douglas to live with his stepmother, Hope, instead.

Given all this background, and Thomas’ history of instability, Brook was taken aback when a conversation with him became heated. According to Soap Dirt, Thomas was cutting up an apple when she broached the topic of Douglas. She was alarmed with Thomas became worked up.

He not only said some harsh things about her, but he also waved the knife around in a way that seemed threatening to her. But did she go too far in response?

Did Brooke overreact about Thomas?

After the knife incident, someone called Child Protective Services to report that they were concerned about Thomas’ state of mind. When agents showed up at his house to question him, they asked about the knife. When they were done, Ridge declared that whoever had reported Thomas “made a big mistake!”

It appears that Brooke is responsible for the phone call. It may cause problems for her. The last thing she wants to do is upset Ridge, after all. But was she overreacting? Some fans don’t think so.

Fans think “Brooke has reasons not to like Thomas”

In a recent post on the show’s Twitter page, viewers voiced their opinions about Brooke and her problems with Thomas. While some commenters were on Thomas’ side, others pointed out that he’s given Brooke ample evidence that he can’t be trusted. They believe she’s right to be concerned.

“Thomas falsely claimed to have sex with Brooke when they were stranded on an island,” one person pointed out. “Stephanie urged Thomas to lie to his father about it. He also caused a young intern’s death, almost killed Rick … Brooke has reasons to not like Thomas.”

“That was a threat and with him holding up that knife while making it seems he’s back on the ledge,” another fan agreed, referring to Thomas’ history of mental instability.

“Quit blaming brooke for your actions thomas,” said a viewer of the show. “you did what you did in the past those your choice no one forced you.”

For another viewer, the central point was Thomas and his tendency toward erratic and even unhinged behavior.

“Thomas is certifiably insane again,” they commented. “Hope needs to come and get her son before an ‘accident’ happens. Brandishing a weapon near Brooke’s face is a direct threat. She should call Capt. Baker and ask him to be on standby.”

Fans will have to wait to find out what will happen between her and Thomas, and whether or not it will interfere with her plans with Ridge. But some of them clearly have her back, believing that she’s justified in her concerns.

