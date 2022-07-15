‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Think Carter and Quinn Will End Up Together

The Bold and the Beautiful writers always seem to miss the mark with couple pairings, but they hit the nail on the head with Carter and Quinn. Since their steamy affair began, fans have been rooting for them to be together and thirsting over their lust for one another.

Rena Sofer as Quinn Fuller | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

However, the duo had to wake up to the fact that theirs might never materialize into something worthwhile, and they both appeared to resume their lives. Or did they? Quinn recently stopped Carter from marrying Paris and subsequently reuniting with the lawyer. Now fans think Carter and Quinn will end up together.

Carter intended to marry Paris

Surrounded by loved ones, the wedding of Paris Buckingham and Carter Walton begins. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/3bfC7b6z1M pic.twitter.com/Qwvhm8ypgm — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 30, 2022

Paris has been a controversial character in the B&B canvas since her arrival. Fans initially felt drawn to her as they resented her older sister Zoe. However, Paris soon proved the apple and the tree theory by doing the same things her older sister did and two-timing both Zende and Carter.

She and Zende had a solid relationship, but Paris got cold feet when he wanted to take the romance to another level. She then confided in Carter and thus began a relationship that, frankly, no one wanted. Carter recently proposed to her, hoping to get Quinn out of his mind and life.

Paris was more than happy to marry Carter, much to her mother Grace’s chagrin. Carter’s friend Ridge also tried talking some sense into Carter, but the lawyer was determined. However, Quinn realized she didn’t want to let Carter go and interrupted the ceremony. Carter was shocked by Quinn’s confession of her love and called off the wedding.

Fans think Carter and Quinn will end up together

I do or I don’t? That’s the question for Carter this week on all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful! Tune in weekdays on @CBS and watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/XSGfzedt5u — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 26, 2022

It’s no secret that fans have shipped Carter and Quinn since day one. When the duo broke off their love affair, fans were left with withdrawal begging for the show to give them their fix. Their reunion was teased but never stuck until recently.

Carter and Quinn finally choosing each other has made fans extremely happy. One fan said, “Carter and Quinn are meant to be and now they can truly be together.” Another fan said, “We fans are over the moon! Thank you for giving us what we’ve been wanting, our Quinn and Carter.”

Inside the complicated dynamic between Quinn and Carter

The torrid love affair between Quinn and Carter happened accidentally, thanks to Zoe Buckingham. Zoe and Carter dated for a while, and when he left her due to her duplicitous nature, she couldn’t accept the reality.

Is there still a spark between these two? ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/1NylIfqj0B — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 1, 2022

Zoe being one to want her pie and eat it too, decided to solicit the help of Quinn to get Carter back. The plan was for Quinn to talk Zoe up to Carter and make the lawyer want the elder Buckingham sister again. However, at the time, Quinn was in marital turmoil with Eric, and their marriage was slowly beginning to unravel.

Carter and Quinn stirred up a friendship and began bonding over their mutual loneliness. Before they both knew it, they were madly in love with one another. However, Quinn had a commitment to Eric and decided to get back with him. Her decision was fueled by her loyalty to Eric and the fact that he helped her feel confident in herself.

Still, her feelings for Carter lingered for a while. When Eric got wind of what was happening between his wife and Carter, he gave them his blessing, further pushing them into each other’s arms. Carter and Quinn have since had a will-they-won’t-they that culminated in recent episodes and fans think it could last.

