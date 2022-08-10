‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Think Steffy Wasn’t Dressed Like a Grieving Widow

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is a leading lady on The Bold and the Beautiful. Like many heroines, Steffy often comes under criticism from viewers. Recently, her Monaco trip and attire have been the talk of the soap opera community.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans think Steffy Forrester wasn’t dressed appropriately for someone in mourning

Steffy’s life has been in shambles for the past four months on The Bold and the Beautiful. She and her husband, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), were gunned down by his mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). While Steffy survived, her husband “died.”

Finn’s death hit Steffy hard, and she and the kids set off for Paris, needing a break. While Steffy put on a strong front, deep inside, she was hurting. Needing help, Steffy checked herself into a Monaco clinic for depression.

When Steffy was finally seen on TV again, she looked stunning in a black dress, heels, flawless hair, and makeup. However, viewers weren’t crazy about her outfit. On a Reddit thread, fans expressed their opinion that her wardrobe wasn’t appropriate for a grieving widow.

“She looks beautiful; however, the dress, the heels, the hair, and makeup weren’t the right call for a depressed, grieving wife,” wrote one user.

“I mean, hey, I applaud Steffy for staying well groomed & dressed following the supposed loss of her husband. In real life, I’m pretty sure most women would be in a T-shirt with Cheetos on it & sweatpants with no makeup and a ponytail after a tragic loss like that,” another commenter chimed in.

“Bell has the cringe fantasy of a grieving widow, she looked like the Black widow with a ton of warpaint, heels, and tight dress,” another viewer wrote.

Steffy Forrester’s Monaco trip turned out to be unforgettable

Steffy’s Monaco trip was to clear her head and find strength after Finn’s death. However, her getaway took an unexpected and surprising turn when she was reunited with Finn. The Bold and the Beautiful watched as Finn scoured the streets of Monaco, searching for his wife.

After searching with no luck, Finn finally saw Steffy as she came out of a church. She couldn’t believe her eyes as she embraced her husband. There wasn’t a dry eye from viewers as Steffy and Finn reunited, and their family became whole again.

The couple returns to everyday life on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

After spending a few days in Monaco, Steffy and Finn return to Los Angeles. The couple is still basking in their romantic reunion, but that euphoria won’t last long. While they try to return to a normal life, they’ll have more obstacles to face.

Their biggest obstacle will be Finn’s mothers. Upon arriving home, Steffy confronts Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) about keeping the secret that Finn was alive. Both women air out their grievances, yet no resolution has been made. So Steffy may have a new feud on her hands.

Speaking of mothers, with Sheila still on the loose, Steffy and Finn are in fear for their lives. However, they receive news about Sheila’s whereabouts this week. The latest update will bring a mixture of sadness and relief to the family.

