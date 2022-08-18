‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Think Steffy’s Widow Wardrobe Was Unrealistic

The Bold and The Beautiful has one of the most vocal fandoms of any soap. The fans are never afraid to call out the show on any aspect they feel the writers fall short. For a while, fans have been calling to question the realism of the storylines and the costumes. Now fans think Steffy’s widow wardrobe was unrealistic.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester | Sean Smith/CBS via Getty Images

Why Steffy was missing in action

Steffy had been in mourning for a long time, thanks to Sheila Carter. Anytime Sheila goes anywhere, bodies usually drop like flies. The villain has proven to be very unhinged and will kill anyone who gets in her way.

Steffy found this out the hard way as she and Sheila butted heads concerning Finn. Their altercation ended fatally as Sheila accidentally shot Finn dead (or so we thought) and sent Steffy to the hospital with deadly wounds. Steffy went into a coma for a while, and when she woke up, she learned that her husband didn’t make it.

Steffy had a tough time coming to terms with Finn’s death and decided to take some time away to grieve in peace. She flew to Monte Carlo with her kids and embarked on a soul-searching journey hoping it would make her feel better.

Fans aren’t buying Steffy’s widow wardrobe

Today on #BoldandBeautiful: Overlooking a beautiful vista in Monte Carlo, Steffy is overcome with emotion remembering Finn. pic.twitter.com/sxeodSeGFI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 29, 2022

Steffy has always been a fashionable individual, and she often serves looks. However, fans noted one inconsistency between the show and the real world, and it all boils down to Steffy’s widow wardrobe.

Although Steffy hasn’t been around much recently, she has still made some appearances, and she always looks so well put together, and fans have an issue with that. Users argued that in real life, anyone who’s been through so many traumatic events would probably not look as good as Steffy does.

One fan responded to a tweet about Steffy’s state, saying she’s dressed like she’s in “depression rehab.” Another fan hilariously responded to the comments saying, “At least it’s black.”

Another called the wardrobe “ridiculous,” saying a woman grieving her husband would likely not be walking around in designer clothes with perfect hair and makeup. Other fans chimed in, saying it would be more realistic for her to be in sweatpants and no makeup on.

A section of fans defended the wardrobe choice and applauded the costuming department for the outfits. One fan justified the wardrobe by saying, “Sometimes when we don’t feel good emotionally, we get dressed and put on our makeup in an attempt to feel better. Self-care matters.”

Other times ‘B&B’ has come under fire for its costuming choices

Carter demands answers from Zoe and Zende. Watch today's full episode of #BoldandBeautiful here: https://t.co/Jzb0iMudv4. pic.twitter.com/QqAVEs0vgx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 18, 2021

Given that the B&B storylines usually take place in an haute couture universe, it’s expected that the characters would match that through their wardrobe. However, as fans have noted, B&B has fallen short and their costuming, according to fans, makes it difficult to believe that any of the characters work in the luxury fashion industry.

Birgit Muller spoke to SheKnows and revealed that many of the outfits on the show are sourced off the rack from common department stores. Muller noted that Steffy frequently wears department store outfits, naming Macy’s as one of the stores where the show gets her clothes.

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Has Way Better Costuming Than ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’, According to Fans