‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Think It’s Weird Finn Was So Coherent After Being in a Coma

Anytime Sheila Carter comes to town, fans are assured there will be a truckload of drama to follow. Her arrival this time resulted in the presumed death of her biological son, Dr. John Finnegan. Finn, however, didn’t die and had been in a coma with his adoptive mother, Li, keeping him hidden.

The handsome doctor recently came to, but The Bold and the Beautiful fans think it’s weird he was so “coherent” after being in a coma.

Fans aren’t buying Finn’s miraculous recovery

Wait a minute. How is Finn suddenly so coherent after being in a coma for so long? ? — Just Derrick (@drrck11) July 6, 2022

When Sheila arrived in town, she made it her mission to try and insert herself into Finn’s life. Finn gave her the benefit of the doubt, but his wife Steffy was wary of her actions. As it turns out, Steffy was right to be worried as Sheila, in an attempt to shoot her, ended up shooting Finn, who’d jumped in the line of fire to protect Steffy.

Sheila panicked and shot Steffy to cover her tracks, but Finn was pronounced dead on the scene while Steffy was rushed to the hospital. Steffy woke up from her coma after a few days and learned that Finn had died. Fans were sad to see Finn go for a while, but B&B had some tricks up its sleeves.

The show brought back the lovable character through a long coma. However, Finn has woken up from his coma, and while it’s something to celebrate, some fans are struggling to reconcile the scene’s authenticity.

One fan questioned how Finn could be so coherent after being in coma for so long, while other fans joined in saying the storyline is “ridiculous.”

Other fans seem to have gotten used to the absurdities of the show, with many noting that such were the wonders of soaps. Another user noted that Finn appeared to have no memory issues compared to his wife Steffy, who suffered memory loss after waking up.

Finn asked for his wife after waking up

Will Finn escape? ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/IWsaezZS3S — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 10, 2022

Finn and Steffy have a strong bond, and their love is hinted to last through tough times, including potential death. When Steffy woke up from the coma, she asked for Finn before her family broke the sad news of his demise to her.

Finn barely opened his eyes, and his first instinct was also to ask for his wife. Steffy left town to process the recent events but knowing her, she might return with a plan on how to put an end to the vicious Sheila Carter.

She also suspected that Li was hiding something, and after returning having cleared her head, Steffy may try to get to the bottom of things, and her sleuthing may lead her back to Finn. Still, Finn is in grave danger as there’s no telling what Sheila may do given her desperation.

Fans suspect Finn will be Sheila’s reckoning

Finn realizes how twisted Sheila is when she shows him his death certificate. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/gxKmwsBj6Z pic.twitter.com/lvnSsMrqrw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 15, 2022

Sheila has managed to remain elusive for a while. Although she has done time behind bars, her stints in prison never last long as she manages to escape and leaves town laying low before returning bigger and better. However, Sheila may never escape this time as a new theory suggests that her own son, Finn, may be her undoing.

Soaps.com theorizes that although Finn is a kind soul, he may have to resort to something vile to escape Sheila’s clutches. Additionally, the realization that Sheila was behind his current state may drive him over the edge and force him to kill her to reunite with his family.

