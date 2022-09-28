‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Thought a Recent Workout Scene With Thomas and Carter Looked Ridiculous

The Bold and The Beautiful has been around for decades and has gained many, many viewers over the years. The soap opera’s viewers are one of the most critical fandoms out there. They won’t hesitate to call out The Bold and the Beautiful if a storyline doesn’t make sense or if something is off with any of the characters or the plot.

Recently, B&B aired a scene with Thomas and Carter working out. Many viewers thought the scene looked ridiculous. Here’s why:

The extras in the background were too distracting — Mike Keith (@Mkeith11) September 17, 2022

Fans recently called out Thomas and Carter’s ‘ridiculous’ workout scene

Thomas has been trying to get back his son Douglas from Hope and Liam. Hope became Douglas’s second mother after his mother, Caroline, died, and Thomas left town due to his wicked ways. The boy has grown attached to Hope. But Thomas feels it’s time for them to reunite.

The former bad boy has sought advice from anyone willing to listen as he tries to find the best way to approach the matter outside the court system. His recent go-to is Carter Walton. Thomas and the lawyer decided to discuss it in an intense, shirtless workout session. But fans have been more focused on the scene’s ridiculousness than their abs.

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Thomas during a work out with Carter | After News Delight via Youtube

One fan pointed out on Twitter that the extras in the background were too distracting. Another user replied, “One extra would work out then a few seconds later would be sitting down looking at her phone. Really can’t stand scenes like that.”

Another fan wrote, “The so-called background extras with their fake workouts literally over Thomas’ shoulder had me cringing. One, they’re way too close to the main action and two, their movements are completely distracting from the script we are trying to focus on.”

Another fan wrote, “Anybody start counting the reps for the people in the back?” Another user laughed at the scene, writing, “Haha, the weights are very light.”

Fans once thought Sheila’s wig and mask looked ridiculous

This isn’t the first time fans of The Bold and the Beautiful pointed out the soap’s lack of realism. A few weeks ago, they noted how off the show’s villain looked in her disguise. Sheila, on the run from the law, faked her death and resurfaced at Deacon’s place with a new look.

Sheila was determined to see her boy Finn again, but since she couldn’t approach him, she had to resort to a disguise, a wig and a mask. While the get-up has worked for the villain so far, fans couldn’t stand it.

I’m kinda not into this Sheila and disguise thing ? — Lisa (@lisab4114) September 1, 2022

“I’m kinda not into this Sheila and disguise thing,” one user commented on a Twitter post. Another fan suggested that instead of having Sheila wear the disguise, the show should have just dyed her hair red, noting that the wig looked uncomfortable.

Fans also called out Steffy’s widow wardrobe

Before Sheila had to wear a disguise to walk in public, she had an altercation with Finn and Steffy that almost turned deadly. When Steffy believed her husband had died, she went into mourning, leaving the city to grieve peacefully and alone.

This is really ridiculous. A depressed woman grieving her husband and recovering in a mental health facility is walking around Monte Carlo in designer clothes and high heels with perfect hair & makeup ? Why on earth did #BoldandBeautiful choose such a black widow look for her? — Alexandra (@alexicon123) July 30, 2022

While fans acknowledged her pain, others pointed out how unrealistic her widow wardrobe was. One fan commented on a tweet about Steffy’s state, saying she looked like she was in “depression rehab.” Another fan found the comment funny, responding, “At least it’s black.”

Another fan said the wardrobe was “ridiculous,” noting that any grieving woman wouldn’t likely go on vacation in designer clothes with perfect hair and makeup. Other fans said it would have made sense for her to be in sweatpants and without makeup.

