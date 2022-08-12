‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Upset With How Female Characters Are Portrayed

The Bold and the Beautiful has created many iconic female characters over the past 35 years. Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) are a few famous women from the show. While fans love seeing their favorite heroine and vixens, they’re upset with how the writers portray them.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang I Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans upset with the lack of strong female characters

Whether a vixen or a heroine, The Bold and the Beautiful has a large group of female characters. Since 1987, viewers have watched women like Stephanie, Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley), and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) face adversity. Most of their obstacles center on their personal life.

The soap opera always has love triangles, which used to intrigue fans, but is now a major turnoff. The biggest reason is how they portray the women involved in the storyline. Characters like Brooke and Taylor have come under criticism for being weak and needy when it comes to men. On a Reddit thread, fans voiced their displeasure over the writing for the women.

Brooke becomes alarmed about Hope's picture on social media. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/cewpeF7DYL pic.twitter.com/6vg7PxqNw7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 4, 2022

“I think it’s really disappointing how we have such dynamic women characters, but why are they all okay with being someone’s second pick? Especially, Brooke, I’ve always rooted for her since my literal childhood and don’t want to see her constantly get hurt. I hate how she’s evolved from a strong leading lady into being someone who lets Ridge trample all over her and is fine with having to fight Taylor,” exclaimed one viewer.

“Ugh, I agree. It’s so old-fashioned and a bad example for the largely female fanbase. If someone has to think for ages about who he prefers to be with, he’s not worth either of them,” another commenter chimed in.

“All of the women seem to be brain dead about men. They will drop anything and fight like cats over a cheating man,” another fan wrote.

The show has few strong and independent female characters

While The Bold and the Beautiful portrays females as weak, there are a few strong women. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) broke free from the ongoing triangle with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Realizing Liam wasn’t worth her time, Steffy mode on and found her a real man.

Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) is another woman considered strong and independent. Although she’s portrayed as a villain, fans love how she doesn’t back down from anybody. Her recent confrontation with Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) had fans applauding for calling out the Logans’ hypocrisy.

On today's episode of #EmmyWeek, Stephanie schools a mortified Brooke on how she will present herself to the media gathered at a Forrester Creations press conference after learning that Brooke is pregnant with Deacon's child. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/VVj5cikfUb pic.twitter.com/Whkfhv1Sbk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 24, 2020

Yet, non of these ladies hold a candle to Stephanie. When it comes to strong women, she was a force to be reckoned with. Whether she was feuding with Brooke or gaining control of Forrester Creations, Stephanie’s fierceness shined through. Stephanie wasn’t afraid to speak her mind and deliver a famous slap to someone who deserved it. Most fans will agree that Stephanie set the tone for a strong woman.

Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes are fighting over a man again on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Brooke and Taylor are two females who need a character reset on The Bold and the Beautiful. They’ve been fighting over Ridge Forrester for the past three decades, and their feud is reigniting. Taylor was ready to give up Ridge when he returned to Brooke; however, their kiss in Monaco sparked old feelings.

She’ll be upset when Brooke learns about Ridge and Taylor’s kiss. Naturally, she’ll blame Taylor instead of her cheating husband. Fans can expect this neverending triangle to get messy with neither woman willing to let him go.

