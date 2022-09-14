‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Want 1 of Thomas’ Exes to Come Back From the Dead

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful want the show to get a shot in the arm. Their solution? An appropriately daytime-TV solution: bringing a character back from the dead.

Caroline Spencer II, formerly known as Caroline Forrester, has been off B&B since 2018. Actor Linsey Godfrey moved on to other daytime dramas in the years since. Could she be what B&B needs to calm down a restless cohort of the show’s biggest fans?

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans want to see more of Caroline Spencer II

Linsey Godfrey (Caroline Spencer Forrester dans "Amour, gloire et beauté") hospitalisée http://t.co/nePJCEckcG pic.twitter.com/PyyWYFowYy — Tele-Loisirs.fr (@TeleLoisirs) February 3, 2015

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are becoming restless over Thomas Forrester. Many feel the plots surrounding the character have become the weaker parts of the show these last few years. Twitter comments such as “bring Caroline back from the dead!” are not exactly in short supply.

The problems stem from how Bold is currently mining drama among the younger side of the Forrester family. Caroline, who had a memorable run on the show from 2012-18 according to Fandom, was associated with more compelling plotlines for Thomas and his son Douglas Forrester.

Unfortunately, Godfrey was reduced to recurring status as Caroline for her last couple of years on the show. By the time the character was killed off, she hadn’t been seen in some time. Worse, the information was relayed to fans with an abrupt scene describing her sudden death by a blood clot.

Thomas Forrester’s love life is leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ viewers cold

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) films The Bold and the Beautiful | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

The word offscreen is key here, however. An offscreen death can be easily solved within the context of The Bold and the Beautiful. Writing Caroline off the show only seemed to harm Thomas’ plotlines, so why not simply bring the biological mother of his child back?

Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that many viewers are convinced Thomas needs a compelling love interest with deeper dramatic ties to the plot. His late ex-wife could provide that in the context of a resurrection plot. Since Thomas was in an unstable mental state, obsessed with Hope Logan over Caroline around the time of the latter’s abrupt off-screen death.

According to Fandom, Forrester was always portrayed as unable to shake his connection to Caroline. He left her for Sally Spectra, then returned. His fixation on Hope didn’t lead to much beyond her surrogate mother role for Douglas. The idea of a reunion between Thomas and his long-missing ex-wife is fertile ground for compelling daytime drama.

Could Caroline be the key to solving ‘B&B’s biggest issue?

Fan boredom with Thomas’ love life is just one part of the show’s struggles with building compelling relationships lately. Online fans are also disgruntled with how uninteresting Liam Spencer and Hope’s relationship drama is lately.

If Bold is going to pull itself out of a poorly-received tangle of plotlines, returning to older characters who landed well with fans is a great option. Unfortunately, there is a much bigger risk involved than the concept of bringing a character back from the dead.

Godfrey is likely unavailable to return as Caroline. After her character’s odd and abrupt end on The Bold and the Beautiful, she found a new job on Days of Our Lives. Godfrey picked up the baton of portraying Sarah Horton, a character played by several actors and unseen on the show since 1991. While Bold fans were hopeful that Godfrey could return as Caroline after she left Days in 2021, the actor returned as Sarah earlier this year.

Major recasts are standard practice in daytime dramas, but they don’t always go smoothly. Either way, Bold needs an interesting twist to make Thomas’ storyline more interesting, and some version of Spencer II returning is clearly what fans are clamoring for.

