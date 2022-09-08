‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Want Kimberlin Brown’s Daughter Alexes on the Show Permanently

The Bold and the Beautiful star Kimberlin Brown is a proud mama. The actor had the pleasure of working alongside her daughter Alexes Pelzer when the young lady made a guest appearance. It was a fun experience for the mother and daughter duo, who might work together again soon.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Alexes Pelzer and Kimberlin Brown I Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ star Kimberlin Brown’s daughter Alexes Pelzer makes her acting debut

Soap operas tend to use an actor’s real-life family members for scenes. Don Diamont’s wife Cindy Ambuehl appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful as a real estate agent. Meanwhile, Heather Tom’s son Zane played her infant son Will Spencer.

Now it was Brown’s daughter who became the latest relative to appear on the CBS serial. On Friday, Sept. 2, Pelzer made her debut on The Bold and the Beautiful. The blonde girl played a customer at II Giardino.`

? Fun Fact from today’s #BoldandBeautiful episode? This special guest is @KimberlinBrown's daughter, Alexes Pelzer! pic.twitter.com/YZwt0FDi69 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 2, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Applaud Kimberlin Brown’s Recent Performance

To work alongside her mother was exciting for Pelzer. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, she revealed how the cameo came about. “I was at the Daytime Emmys with my mom and Casey Kasprzyk, the supervising producer mentioned there might be a place on Bold and Beautiful, so I was pretty psyched.”

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans impressed with Alexes Pelzer’s guest appearance

Pelzer’s scene may have been overshadowed by Brown, Tanner Novlan, and Sean Kanan; however, it didn’t go unnoticed by viewers. Although she had a small role, Pelzer impressed the audience with her performance. On a Twitter thread, The Bold and the Beautiful fans are calling for Brown’s daughter to become a permanent cast member.

“Alexes is truly amazing and beautiful. This girl should have a bigger role. Its’ time to give Thomas his love interest. I imagine Alexes in the role of chemist or jeweler of FC,” suggested one user.

“I wish Kimberlin’s daughter was able to stay on the show. I would have liked if she played Diana Carter or Daisy Carter,” another viewer wrote.

“She’s beautiful; she could be a character for Thomas,” wrote another fan.

Will Kimberlin Brown and her daughter Alexes Pelzer work together again?

Working together on The Bold and the Beautiful was a joyous experience for Brown and Pelzer. Although her appearance was a one-time deal, Pelzer is open to more returns. “It was great. I’d be willing to do more extra work. I liked the rehearsal, I liked the wardrobe, and I love seeing my mom in the limelight.”

Pelzer becoming a permanent player on the CBS soap opera would be a breath of fresh air. Fans are tired of seeing the same characters and want a new face on the scene. Pelzer could be a new love interest for Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) or Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks).

She could also play one of Sheila’s daughters, Diana, Daisy, or Mary Warwick. While Sheila focuses on her son Finn (Novlan), it’s time her other children return. Sheila’s daughters are needed back on the canvas to shake things up, but will it be in a good or bad way?

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: What Happened to Sheila’s Daughter Mary?