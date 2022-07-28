‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Want Li and Bill to Become a Couple

Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) has become one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s most popular characters. The world-renowned doctor has been through a difficult time the past year. But things are looking up for Li, who might have a new love interest.

Bill Spencer comes to Li Finnegan’s rescue on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Li’s life has been turned upside down since Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) return to The Bold and the Beautiful. Li was stunned to learn Sheila was the birth mother of her son John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). The doctor was dealt with another shocking revelation when her husband, Jack Finnegan (Ted King), confessed Finn was the result of his and Sheila’s affair.

Li and Jack’s marriage fell apart, but that wasn’t the only heartbreak she faced. She was horrified to discover Sheila shot Finn, but Li wouldn’t give up on her son. She snuck him out of the hospital and tended to an unconscious Finn at home.

However, Li’s secret was discovered by Sheila, who escaped from prison. The two had a heated confrontation after Li tried to call the cops. Their showdown leads to a high-speed chase, and Li crashes her car.

The doctor survived but was traumatized by the events. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) found her and brought her back to his house to help her. Although Li was initially scared, she trusted Bill and revealed to him that Finn is alive.

Fans want Li Finnegan and Bill Spencer to become a couple

Bill has become Li’s knight in shining armor on The Bold and the Beautiful. Now that he knows her real identity and that Finn’s alive, he’ll do whatever it takes to rescue Finn. The ordeal will bring Li and Bill closer; speculation is they might become a couple.

On Twitter, fans are already voicing their support for the couple. “Please, please let these two hook up!!! Bill is finally interesting again!! Away from the Logans!! #BiLi” wrote one viewer.

“I won’t hate it if you put them together,” another fan wrote.

“These two definitely would make quite the pair. I’m kinda here for it,” one user replied.

“Think those two would be a refreshing and intriguing pairing/lots of potential for the writers to work with,” suggested another commenter.

What’s next for the couple on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

In the July 27 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill and Li finally rescued Finn. It’s an emotional moment; one fans have been waiting a long time for, as Li and Finn are reunited. With Sheila’s reign of terror over, Li and Finn can return to their normal lives.

Finn’s first instinct is to find Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and with Bill’s help, he’ll set off to Monaco. As for Li, she’s grateful to have her son back, and it wouldn’t have been possible without Bill. If Bill hadn’t found her in the alley that night, things would’ve been different.

Li and Bill will become friends now that he’s earned her trust. As fans know, friendship often leads to romance. With Li divorced and Bill single, nothing’s keeping them from pursuing a relationship.

