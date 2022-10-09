‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Want More of Bill Spencer

Bill Spencer Jr. is one of the most polarizing characters on The Bold and the Beautiful. The character has been in relationships with both Logan sisters and even tried his hand at a fling with Steffy Forrester for a while.

Fans have always loved Bill for his ruthlessness as a businessman, but he’s been missing from a lot of the action. Fans are now demanding more of Dollar Bill.

‘B&B’ fans want more of Bill Spencer

Bill has been a mainstay character on B&B since 2009. The character is the illegitimate son of Bill Spencer, the media mogul that owned Spencer Publications. The CEO is known for always stirring up trouble and sitting back and watching as the world burns.

His marriage with Katie Logan took center stage for a while, and when he eyed Brooke Logan, Bill got even more screen time. His relationship with Steffy got tongues wagging, and for a while, some fans shipped them together.

I need more Bill Spencer he was speaking nothing but facts #BoldandBeautiful #freeBrooke — Melissa (@mhinthebooks) September 22, 2022

When Bill isn’t causing trouble or getting involved in drama outside work and his personal life, he is helping his sons Wyatt and Liam Spencer sort through their life troubles. Bill has not had much screen time lately, save for a few appearances, and fans miss him.

In a recent Twitter thread, fans begged the show to return the legacy character back to the show. One fan wrote under a post with the Spencer men that they need more Dollar Bill, and that’s been “speaking nothing but facts.” Another said concerning Bill’s relationship with Brooke, “Let’s have Dollar Bill take care of Ridge and his family.”

One fan took offense to the character’s story arc, saying, “The great Dollar Bill is reduced to a lame thirsty orbiter? Kate’s curse is working overtime.”

Fans felt Bill’s storyline with Li Finnegan was interesting

I see vibe going on between Li and Bill im here for it. — angel (@angel68851142) August 15, 2022

B&B loves surprising its fans with unexpected pairings and romances. Bill has had his fair share of romances, but none caught the attention of fans as his possible fling with Steffy’s husband’s mom, Li. Li has been through a lot, from finding out that her adopted son was her husband’s biological son, to almost losing Finn after the shooting.

As if that wasn’t enough, Li almost died when Sheila caused her car to crash. It wasn’t until Bill found her in an alley that she was safe and back home. Bill took Li to his place to recover and kept a close eye on her. This simple act of kindness made fans see Bill in a new light.

The pair showed visible chemistry with one another, and fans began rooting for them to end up together. Some fans said they wouldn’t be surprised if the show paired Li and Bill, given that Bill was no longer with Katie and Li was done with Jack.

Fans thought pairing Bill and Li could give the show many opportunities for newer storylines in the future, given they are polar opposites.

Fans also thought Bill and Taylor would make a good couple

35 years and there’s still much more to come! ?#BoldandBeautiful has officially been renewed for 2 more years. ? pic.twitter.com/PXeoHczCJ1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 2, 2022

Bill and Taylor don’t have the best history, as she tried to kill him after finding out about his affair with Steffy. Since Taylor’s confessions, she and Bill haven’t met, and each has moved on with their lives. However, fans feel they would make a great couple.

The pairing would make sense, given Bill has always pined for Brooke despite being married to Katie. On the other hand, Taylor loves Ridge, and Ridge and Brooke’s marriage might just be the thing that helps Taylor and Bill get together. Bill has strong opinions about Ridge, and if Taylor were to start talking to him about Ridge’s undecidedness, Bill might charm his way into her heart, even if it’s to spite Ridge.

