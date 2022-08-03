‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Want More Scenes With Deacon and Hope

Deacon Sharpe has been a controversial figure in The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless canvases. The character has had several ties to many of the characters in B&B, with many not ending well.

(L-R) Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, Sean Kanan as Deacon Sharpe, Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

When he isn’t causing trouble, he tries to be a parent. Deacon has been trying to reconnect with his daughter Hope for a while now, and fans now want more scenes with them together.

Hope and Deacon have been spending a lot of time together recently

Hope provides comfort to Deacon about his trauma before gently questioning him about Sheila. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/w8PEQUahYW pic.twitter.com/090u6EEAMT — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 20, 2022

Deacon got arrested in 2021, but it didn’t take him long enough to return to B&B. Viewers learned that he and Hope had been writing to one another while he was incarcerated, and when he returned, she seemed to be the only one who wanted him around.

Deacon fell in with Sheila Carter, who wanted them to fake a romance to get closer to their children, but Deacon turned down her advances, citing he was a changed man. However, Deacon wanted to drive a wedge between Ridge and Brooke so that he could reunite with the mother of his daughter.

After Sheila convinced him to switch Brooke’s nonalcoholic champagne, he succeeded in his plans for a while. Brooke got drunk on New Year’s Eve and ended up kissing Deacon. While the two tried keeping things low-key, Douglas Forrester witnessed everything and spilled the beans, which led Ridge into Taylor’s arms.

Brooke and Deacon also brought Hope into their little scheme when Brooke asked her daughter to keep the secret of her dalliance with Deacon a secret. Hope and Deacon had a heart-to-heart about what happened that night and have been spending time frequently.

Hope actor Annika Noelle thinks the character needs Deacon in her life

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope and Deacon discuss his night with Brooke as Sheila watches from afar. pic.twitter.com/RengSaFge7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 28, 2022

Deacon isn’t the saint we would want him to be, but he has tried reconnecting with his daughter, and it seems they might be back on the same page for once in a long time. When Hope was born, Deacon tried his best to be in her life, but his actions and Brooke’s determination ensured he never could.

When Brooke married Nick, Deacon signed over his parental rights to Nick. He later again signed rights to Ridge when Hope was taken away from Brooke due to her shortcomings as a mother. Deacon has worked hard to be in his daughter’s life, and the actor who plays Hope agrees he may be what she needs.

Annika Noelle sat down with Soap Hub and explained Deacon and Hope’s relationship. She said:

“There has always been the absence of a true paternal presence in Hope’s life. Whether it was Deacon, Ridge, or Nick, none of these men stuck around long enough to be a reliable father figure that she could depend on.”

Noelle further shared that Deacon’s return into the fold gives her character Hope “a chance to reconnect with Deacon after years of him being away.” She called it “an invaluable opportunity to finally have that bond in her life.”

Fans want more Deacon and Hope scenes

When we get father-daughter scenes with these two >>>#BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/bhYEdMHNwW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 20, 2022

B&B recently posted an appreciation of the father-daughter duo with the caption, “When we get father-daughter scenes with these two>>>.” Fans were quick to beg writers to pair them more with one saying they want more scenes with the two and especially scenes with Deacon and his granddaughter, Beth.

Other fans jumped in to say they love scenes with the two of them because it’s clear Deacon wants to be there for Hope and help her in any way he can. Only time will tell if we’ll see more of this sweet father-daughter dynamic, but it’s safe to say fans are here for more of it.

