‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Want More Screen Time for Katie

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is an essential character on The Bold and the Beautiful. As the youngest sister of the Logan family, she’s been front and center in many storylines. However, in the past year, Katie’s been bumped into a recurring character, and viewers think it’s time that changes.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Heather Tom as Katie Logan I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans want a storyline for Katie Logan

Since 1987 Katie has been a prominent player on The Bold and the Beautiful. Nancy Sloan originated the role and played Katie and off until her final appearance in 2004. On August 30, 2007, Tom took over the part and made the character a leading lady.

15 years of #BoldandBeautiful memories all began with this scene. ? Today @BBheathertom celebrates her 15th anniversary with B&B! ? pic.twitter.com/hweFzRyVjj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 30, 2022

In the past 15 years, Katie has experienced many setbacks. Whether it’s her heart and kidney transplants, or her turbulent relationship with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), fans have been along for her journey. However, like many other characters, Katie’s been pushed to the back burner. But viewers think it’s time she gets more airtime.

On Twitter, fans called for the show to give the character a proper storyline. “Be great if we could see her more often. We miss Heather/Katie,” declared one user.

“Can we see more of beautiful Katie?” asked one viewer.

“I miss Heather. Bring her back on B&B,” wrote one fan.

“The perfect anniversary gift would be a storyline! Revisit that relationship with Carter. Just sayin,’ suggested one commenter.

Katie Logan has been missing in action recently

Although Katie is a member of the Logan family, she hardly receives the same attention as her sister Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Katie’s last major storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful centered around her sister. After seeing a video of Bill and Brooke kissing, Katie feared the couple was rekindling their affair.

Katie and Bill separated again, and despite his pleas for a second chance,s he turned him down. The writers appeared to be pairing her with a newly single Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor); however, the storyline was dropped. Since then, the only time Katie appears is as a sounding board for her sisters Brooke and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis).

Possible storylines for her return on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Fans are curious to see when and if Katie returns to The Bold and the Beautiful. When she does return, there are plenty of storylines the writers could capitalize on. Her ex-husband Bill appears to be moving on with a new lady, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda). Although Katie said she was done with Bill, she might be hit with jealousy as seeing Li with her man.

Also, there are a few eligible men she could be paired with. Li’s ex-husband Jack Finnegan (Ted King), would be a compelling love interest for her. Plus, her friendship with Carter could turn into romance since Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) is gone.

Whenever Katie pops up, one can hope the writers will utilize Tom’s talent instead of letting it go to waste.

