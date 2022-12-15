‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Want Steffy and Finn to Team Up Against Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful has introduced hundreds of characters over its many decades on the air. Among them, Sheila Carter has established herself as one of the most diabolical villains in soap opera history.

Having come into conflict with dozens of other people across two different shows, many fans feel it’s high time she got a taste of her own medicine. For many, the best people to administer this would undoubtedly be some of her latest victims.

Tanner Novlan as Dr. John Finn Finnegan and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester | Sean Smith/CBS via Getty Images

Steffy and Finn have recently discovered the truth about her ‘death’

Things just took a turn for Sheila, as her luck is starting to run out. As recapped by Soaps, Steffy and Finn discovered the truth behind her supposed death in recent episodes. The latest few episodes see Finn and Steffy putting the pieces together after taking a look at Sheila’s remains – a single toe.

Finn rightfully points out how convenient it was for her to die like this at such a critical time and goes on to note that the injury is far too clean to have been the result of an animal bite. Eventually, the two take their case to Deacon, knowing he was virtually the only person close to Sheila left out there.

Predictably spineless, he denies knowing anything about where a still-alive Sheila might be, though the audience already knows that she’s been hiding out at his apartment this entire time.

Fans weigh in with ideas for how they can take revenge

For the first time in a long time, things really do seem to be going poorly for Sheila. As Deacon himself says in one of the episodes, “That’s the walls closing in, babe!” While things are certain to go awry for the heroes (as they usually do), fans can’t help but get excited at the idea of finally seeing such a villain brought to justice.

As one Twitter user notes, much of the fun comes from seeing both Steffy and Finn at the top of their game as a couple. After so much struggle and so many near-deaths over the last year, it’s satisfying to watch them be a united front against Sheila.

How their revenge will manifest remains to be seen. It’s possible they’ll pursue things through legal means, particularly with regard to their connection to Detective Sanchez. Still, it seems just as likely they might take things into their own hands. It would be a fittingly ironic twist to see the two people she tried to gun down end up shooting her to death in the end.

Sheila tormented two characters in particular for quite some time

Sheila has a well-earned reputation as one of the most Machiavellian villains on the show. The fact she wasn’t even meant to be a permanent character makes it all the more impressive that she’s undoubtedly one of its most iconic.

From infidelities to stealing babies to plastic surgery-backed fake identities, she’s basically a supervillain. That’s why it was no surprise that she’d have no problem tormenting her recently-revealed secret biological son, Finn, and his wife, Steffy.

After multiple murder attempts on both of them, things finally seemed to settle down after a random bear attack claimed Sheila’s life. Now finally free of suspicion and no longer pursued by the police for her many, many crimes, she was free to plot her revenge while continuing to menace/reignite a romance with yet another of her favorite targets, Deacon Sharpe, one of the only people to still know she was alive — until now.