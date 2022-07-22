‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: What Happened to Flo Fulton?

Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) is a supporting character in The Bold and the Beautiful. Since 2019, she’s been pushed as the show’s new golden girl and member of the Logan family. However, Flo hasn’t been seen in a while, leading to speculation about her whereabouts.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katrina Bowden as Flo Fulton I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Flo Fulton on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Flo is a The Bold and the Beautiful bad girl turned heroine. In January 2019, she becomes an accomplice in Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) baby switch with Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez). Flo pretends she is the child’s birth mother when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) adopts the girl, unaware she was Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) baby.

Flo stayed in Los Angeles and had connections to other characters. She reunites with her high-school sweetheart Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), whom she never stopped loving. Flo also gains a new family when Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) reveals that her father is the late Storm Logan (William deVry). Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and the Logans welcome her into the family, but Flo feels guilty for the massive secret she keeps from them.

Flo and Wyatt are still going strong. ? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/c3krOMXfKk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 12, 2019

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Notice Actors Missing From New Cast Photo

After Reese and Flo’s baby scam was uncovered, the Logans shunned Flo and Wyatt dumped her to return to his ex-girlfriend Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). However, Flo redeemed herself when she donated a kidney to save her aunt Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Wyatt then broke up with Sally to reunite with Flo, yet their reunion was cut short because of Sally’s scheme.

Believing Sally was dying, Wyatt returned to her to make her final days memorable. However, Flo learns of Sally’s deception but is kidnapped before she tells anyone. Wyatt rescues Flo, and the couple reunites while Sally leaves for Genoa City. After their ordeal, Wyatt proposes to Flo, ready to start a future with her.

Katrina Bowden plays Flo Fulton

Bowden made her The Bold and the Beautiful debut as Flo on January 14, 2019. Before the CBS soap opera, Bowden had a brief role on One Life to Live in 2006. Bowden has an impressive resume, consisting of many TV shows and films.

One of her most famous roles was Liz Lemon’s (Tina Fey) assistant Cerie on 30 Rock. Some of Bowden’s other acting credits include the films American Reunion and Scary Movie 5. According to IMDB.com, the actor has several projects in the works, including the movies Old Dads and Morning Shine.

Will the character ever return to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Flo and her fiancé Wyatt have been missing from The Bold and the Beautiful. The reason for the absence is that Bowden and Brooks were working on other projects. Brooks has returned to the the series and was featured on the July 21, 2022, episode. Meanwhile, it’s been over a year since Flo was seen.

Do you think Flo is Wyatt’s perfect match? Tell us what you think! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/MmiH0hZRE6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 22, 2020

Speculation about Bowden’s status with the show has been in question. In December 2021, fans noticed Bowden’s name was missing from the closing credits. Bowden debunked rumors of her exit, and executive producer Brad Bell promised a big storyline for Flo and Wyatt. Yet, Flo’s absence and Wyatt not mentioning her has fans believing she may be gone for good.

Whether Flo returns remains to be seen. However, when and if she does return, the show can create drama for her and Wyatt. Flo could return to her bad girl roots by cheating on Wyatt with either Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) or Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Also, they could create a feud with Hope, who never forgave her cousin for the baby switch.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Want Wyatt to Return Without Flo