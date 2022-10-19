‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Hope and Thomas’ Kiss Sparks Mixed Reactions

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) are a controversial couple on The Bold and the Beautiful. Thomas’s obsession with Hope put the kibosh on any fan support. However, some are shipping the two together after their recent intimate encounter.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans react to Hope Logan and Thomas Forrester’s kiss

Hope and Thomas’ “relationship” began back in 2019. However, their romance was based more on obsession instead of love. Using dirty tactics, Thomas schemed to win Hope from Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Aside from making Hope a stepmom to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), Thomas also hid the secret that Beth Spencer (River Davison) was alive.

Although Hope annulled her marriage to Thomas, they remained in each other’s lives as they co-parented Douglas. After Thomas underwent surgery for a traumatic brain injury, Hope was by his side. In recent months, the show has been tinkering with a possible reunion between the pair. In the Oct. 17 episode, things took an unexpected turn when they kissed.

On Twitter, fans discussed the liplock, and most were against the pairing. “No Hope fan would ever want this for her. To like this scene and say it’s hot is to show how much you dislike her,” one viewer ranted.

“Omg, omg, horrible,” declared another fan.

However, a few Thope supporters couldn’t get enough of the steaming encounter. “I am so happy right now. Yes!! Thomas & Hope have so much fire. This is great!!” proclaimed a fan.

“Dream or not, that was hot,” declared one viewer.

“Y’all have to admit, if this was written right, these two have MAJOR CHEMISTRY. I’m here for an affair,” another user wrote.

The kiss was a dream sequence

Like so many times before, The Bold and the Beautiful pulled a twist by having Hope and Thomas’ kiss be a dream. Thomas fantasizes about his encounter with Hope, raising questions about his state of mind. The writers have turned Thomas into a bad guy again by having him frame Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) as the CPS caller.

While it appears Thomas’ motive for framing Brooke was to remove her from Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) life, did he also do it for Hope? Out of everyone, Hope has become Thomas’ biggest defender as he tries to redeem himself. Yet, Brooke and Liam are constantly whispering in her ear that Thomas is dangerous.

Thomas was showing improvement in bettering himself, yet his recent actions state otherwise. His plot against Brooke and his dream about Hope indicates he’s obsessed again. But much like the first time, Thomas’ latest plan will backfire.

Hope Logan discovers Thomas Forrester’s misdeeds on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Thomas’ plan to break up Brooke and Ridge worked perfectly. However, it’s only a matter of time before his secret comes out. When it’s finally revealed Thomas called CPS, he should prepare for criticism from others, including Hope.

Hope will be furious that Thomas framed her mother and will vow to take Douglas away from him. While Thomas might lose everything, fate could intervene in his favor. Speculation is that Brooke and Liam will have an affair, leading to devastation for Hope.

She’ll be angry that the two people she loves the most betrayed her. With Hope cutting ties with both of them, she’ll need to mend her broken heart. She might find comfort in the unlikeliest of places in Thomas’ arms.

