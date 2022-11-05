‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: How Old is Hope Logan?

Hope Logan is a long-running fan favorite on The Bold and the Beautiful. The fictional role has existed for decades, and numerous actors have brought her to life over the years. Here is how old the character is and who has portrayed Hope Logan, daughter of Brooke Logan, through the years.

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan | Sean Smith/CBS via Getty Images

Hope Logan is a central character on The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke Logan and Deacon Sharpe had a scandalous affair that resulted in the birth of Hope. At the time, Deacon was married to Hope’s older sister and Brooke’s eldest child, Bridget Forrester. To save face, Brooke hastily wed her Forrester Creations coworker Whip Jones.

Deacon wanted to be a part of Hope’s life, but even after he sobered up, settled down with Macy Alexander, and proved himself respectable, Brooke forbade it. When Brooke wed Nick, Deacon then transferred parental rights to Nick.

Deacon later signed off his parental rights to Ridge Forrester after Social Services deemed Brooke unfit to be a mother. Hope ended up being raised by Ridge, her mum’s on-and-off husband. Hope’s storyline, in recent years, primarily revolves around her relationships with Liam Spencer and stepsister Steffy Forrester.

Even though Steffy and Hope constantly fought over Liam’s love and attention, their feud ended when Steffy discovered her true love in Dr. John Finnegan. Hope is the mother to Beth, her daughter with Liam, and the stepmother to Douglas Forrester, Thomas’s son.

How old is Hope Logan?

Looking forward to working with Annika this week! ?? Casting News: Annika Noelle Joins B&B as New Hope Logan!? – https://t.co/s3wnJkIFXc @BandB_CBS @boldinsider — Katherine Kelly Lang (@KatherineKellyL) November 28, 2017

Hope Logan was born July 2, 1992, making the character 30 years old, as of 2022, according to Fandom. However, her age is a bit complicated.

In 2002, the young actors who played Hope were child actors Amanda and Rachel Pace. At the time, Hope was a child of about five years old before the character was rapidly aged in 2010. The adult version of the character was first played by Kim Matula.

Kim Matula was the first adult Hope Logan

Kim Matula’s portrayal of Hope Logan was especially beloved by fans because she was the first actor to portray the adult version of the character following Hope’s SORAS in 2010. Soap opera rapid aging syndrome (SORAS) occurs when a character ages faster than they would in real life and the plot’s timeline.

Matula was cast in the role of Hope on December 4, 2009, after she signed on as a contract character. At that point, filming had already begun, and the actor’s first appearance was on January 11, 2010. After five years on the show, Matula announced in 2014 that she was leaving her role as Hope.

The actor wrapped filming for her farewell episode on November 6, 2014, and it aired on December 12, 2014. Soap Opera Digest announced in March 2015 that Matula would return to the show as a guest star for a limited number of episodes. The following year, on March 16th, she made her last appearance as a special guest.

Matula’s performance as Hope earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2014. The actor’s contract on the long-running soap ended, and she decided not to renew it. Matula has continued to act and has recently been in the TV shows UnREAL, Rosewood, and Th Sex Lives of College Girls.

Annika Noelle is the current Hope Logan

This #BoldandBeautiful performance by Annika Noelle get an 11/10 from us ? pic.twitter.com/ZCqsIx17oV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 11, 2021

Annika Noelle made her debut as Hope on January 8, 2018, and was reportedly cast in the role in November 2017. Noelle quickly became a fan favorite and has held the role ever since. Noelle was nominated in 2020 for a Daytime Emmy as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Hope.

While Hope is around 30 years old, Noelle herself is a few years older and will celebrate her 36th birthday later this year, on December 24, 2022.

Before being cast as Hope, Noelle was on Chasing Life, Bree Does Comedy, and Venice the Series.

