‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Is Li Gone for Good?

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Li Finnegan proved to be the proverbial mama bear when she hid her son away from the world to help him recover after a nearly fatal run-in with his ‘momster’ Sheila Carter. Sheila went to prison, but the bars were not enough to hold her as she found a way to walk.

She and Li got into a car chase after Sheila discovered that Finn was alive. The car chase ended tragically, claiming Li’s life in the process. But is Li gone for good?

Li Finnegan is Sheila’s latest victim

Anytime Sheila shows her face somewhere, destruction is sure to follow. When she returned to Los Angeles after being away for a while, she sang the tune of change. Sheila claimed all she wanted was to reunite with her biological son Finn, and for a while, he gave her the benefit of the doubt.

On the other hand, his wife Steffy was wary of her new mother-in-law, given Sheila’s reputation. Sheila knew Steffy was on to her and, during a confrontation, fired her gun. Finn jumped in the line of fire and took a bullet for Steffy, which would have killed him if it wasn’t for his mother Li, who took him from the hospital to give him private care.

Li confronted Sheila in prison after her capture and slipped, hinting at Finn’s survival. Sheila escaped prison with inside help and tracked down Li and Finn. Li tried to call the police, but Sheila found out, and the doctor fled. Sheila followed, resulting in a high-speed chase, then managed to run Li’s car into a river claiming her life, and the vixen returned to tend to Finn.

Fans hope Li Finnegan returns

Li hasn’t been around much but has already garnered a significant number of fans. Fans were conflicted about her decision to hide Finn from Steffy and let the girl believe her husband was dead. Fans can recall Steffy falling into a depression and grieving for her husband.

Always intuitive, Steffy believed something was up but didn’t have it in her to confront Finn’s mother. Many, however, supported Li’s decision to hide Finn to ensure he recuperated without any obstacles.

Fans have grown to love Li for her protective nature toward her son, and her death has left fans mourning, while some hope she returns and have been actively calling out for the show to facilitate that. However, some fans have resolved themselves to the fact that Li may never return.

One fan on Twitter attributed the exit as discrimination arguing that since the actor playing Li, Naomi Matsuda, is a person of color, it was only a matter of time before the show did away with her. The user also stated that the soap may decide to bring Li back only to provide a companion for Bill, calling it “ridiculous.”

While there is no news yet of Naomi Matsuda returning to the role of Li, it isn’t unheard of characters being recast — even after rising from the dead.

What is Naomi Matsuda up to?

Matsuda’s fate on B&B might be hanging in the balance, but that’s not to say she hasn’t been busy. The actor has had her schedule full in 2022 and has been appearing in several projects throughout the year. She starred alongside Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor Johnson in Bullet Train, playing the Impatient Passenger.

She also appeared in Squeaky Clean Mysteries: Hazardous Duty playing Barbra O’Conner. Matsuda played a lawyer in A Tale Told by an Idiot and a principal named Susan Maeda in They Live in The Grey. She also had a role in Chocolate, similar to her part in B&B, playing a doctor named Griffin.

