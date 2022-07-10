‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: John McCook Believes This Woman Is Eric’s True Love

The Bold and the Beautiful patriarch Eric Forrester (John McCook) has a reputation for being a ladies man. Since 1987, Eric has wooed many of the show’s beautiful leading ladies. While Eric’s had many significant love interests, McCook believes this woman was his greatest match.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ star John McCook believes Stephanie Forrester is Eric Forrester’s true love

Eric’s been involved with many women on The Bold and the Beautiful. His affair and marriage to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) turned heads. Also, who can forget his relationships with Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer)?

Yet, his first wife, Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), is his most popular pairing. McCook agrees that Stephanie is Eric’s true love and explained why in an interview with Soap Opera Digest. “I think when he comes to the end of his life, and he thumbs through the pages as it were, it would be Stephanie. She was his partner in procreation and making their business a success and raising a family of wonderful children who are smart and talented people.”

Eric and Stephanie Forrester’s relationship history

When The Bold and the Beautiful premiered in March 1987, Eric and Stephanie were the show’s power couple. The two raised four children and created a fashion empire with Forrester Creations. While the couple enjoyed the fruits of their success away from the runway, their marriage wasn’t so glamorous.

Like many soap opera couples, Eric and Stephanie had problems, most of which stemmed from his infidelity. Eric cheated on Stephanie multiple times during their marriage. His affair with Brooke made Stephanie furious and set up her two-decade feud with the eldest Logan sister.

Aside from Eric’s infidelities, the couple also fought over control of Forrester Creations. One of their memorable moments came when Stephanie kneed Eric in the groan after discovering he knew she was the rightful owner of the company.

Eric and Stephanie had lots of conflict over the decades, but deep down, they never stopped loving each other. No matter how often they divorced, Eric always returned to his true love. Sadly, their love story ended in November 2012 when Stephanie died of lung cancer.

The Forrester patriarch is still a ladies man

After grieving Stephanie’s death, Eric eventually returned to dating on The Bold and the Beautiful. He married Quinn, yet their relationship’s been plagued by his family’s disapproval and Quinn’s infidelity. Quinn’s affair with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) strained the couple’s marriage, but they worked out their issues.

While Eric was considered a kind and loyal husband to Quinn, he was back to his old tricks. He and Donna had an affair behind Quinn’s back, and despite attempts to keep it a secret, they were busted. After Quinn discovered Eric’s betrayal, she quickly high-tailed it to Carter.

Meanwhile, Eric’s free to be with Donna, and the couple isn’t wasting any time going public. They announce their reunion and Donna’s return to Forrester Creations. Things are going swimmingly for the pair, yet given Eric’s history, one must wonder how long it’ll be before conflict ensures.

