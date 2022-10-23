‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: John McCook and Other Cast Criticize Show’s Writing

The Bold and the Beautiful has a cast of talented actors. Yet, like many soap opera stars, the cast members sometimes get frustrated creatively. When an actor is upset, they usually aren’t shy about expressing their displeasure. The CBS soap opera’s writing has faced criticism, mostly from its cast.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ original cast member John McCook calls out the show’s lazy writing

John McCook has been a prominent cast member since The Bold and the Beautiful‘s debut in March 1987. The Daytime Emmy winner has played the suave Eric Forrester for 35 years. McCook hasn’t said a bad word about the show, but in May 2022, he called the writers lazy.

The reason for McCook’s jab was because of Eric’s lack of concern after his granddaughter Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was shot. Everyone, except Eric, gathered at the hospital as Steffy fought for her life. While Eric couldn’t visit Steffy, he had time for “pickleball” sessions with Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis).

During an appearance on BOLD Live, McCook agreed with fans who called out Eric for not going to the hospital. “I think they just…I frankly think it was a lazy decision not to write Eric in there with his family.”

The show didn’t know what to do with Rena Sofer’s character

The Bold and the Beautiful hit the jackpot when Daytime Emmy winner Rena Sofer joined the cast in July 2013. Sofer was a hit as devious jewelry designer Quinn Fuller, whose romance with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) had them reaching super couple status. But after nine years, Sofer decided it was time to leave, with her final appearance airing in August 2022.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest podcast, Sofer said the writers didn’t have anything for her character but wanted her to remain with the show. Sofer explained there was so much they could’ve done for Quinn, but the writers are focused on only certain characters.

Matthew Atkinson called out the show’s writing for Thomas Forrester

The writing for Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has been terrible since his 2019 return. The writers turned Thomas into a bad guy by having him become obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). His devious actions made him the show’s pariah and cost him his son Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Loyal fans of Thomas want better for the character, and so does his portrayer. In November 2021, Atkinson posted on Instagram how he thinks Douglas should live with Thomas and how Thomas needs a new love interest. Atkinson got his wish with Douglas now living with his dad. However, the writers undo Thomas’ redemption storyline to make the Logan family look good.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ cast member Jacqueline MacInnes Wood wanted a new love interest

Wood has become the new leading lady of The Bold and the Beautiful cast. Since her debut as Steffy in 2008, Wood has wowed the audience with her portrayal of the scheming heroine. Most of Steffy’s storylines during the past 12 years has been the never-ending triangle with her, Hope, and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Liam’s waffling between Hope and Steffy had everyone annoyed, especially Wood. Although the actor loves working with Clifton, she felt it was time Steffy received a new love interest. Wood got her wish when the producers cast Tanner Novlan as John “Finn” Finnegan. Steffy and Finn, aka Sinn, have quickly become the show’s hottest new couple.

In a March 2022 interview with Soaps.com, Wood expressed her pleasure at Steffy’s new man. “I’ve been on for over 13 years, and the majority of that time focused on her relationship with Liam. So when they brought in Finn, it was kind of cool getting to paint with a different brush, so to speak. Fin brought out her softer, flirtatious side where as with Liam, things are usually a little more dark and twisted.”

