‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Katherine Kelly Lang ‘Desperately’ Wants Brooke Logan to Be Single

Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) love life is a central focus of The Bold and the Beautiful. Since 1987, viewers have watched Brooke go through many heartaches in the romance department. While Brooke is quick to jump into another relationship after a breakup, it might be best if she’s alone for a while.

Brooke Logan is going through another breakup with Ridge Forrester on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Brooke has had many love interests in The Bold and the Beautiful. Some of the former suitors include Eric Forrester (John McCook), Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). But her romance with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is her most significant.

Brooke and Ridge’s love story has spanned 35 years, one son, and multiple marriages and breakups. She’s a firm believer they’re destined to be together. No matter how many times they’ve split, they always find their way back to each other.

The couple is going through another divorce. While Brooke was hopeful Ridge would come home, he’s marrying Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). As Ridge prepares to say “I do” to Taylor, what’s in store for Brooke? Well, Lang has a suggestion.

Katherine Kelly Lang thinks Brooke Logan should be single

Whenever Brooke and Ridge break up, she pines away for her destiny. Then after a short period, she heals her broken heart by moving on with another man. Now that Brooke’s available, plenty of men would like to date her. However, Lang would like to see something different for her character.

In an interview with Soap Hub, the actor was asked if she thinks Brookes needs to be single for a while. “Yes. Desperately,” Lang replied. Since Brooke went through another divorce, she should take time for herself.

As for whether Brooke should take Ridge back, Lang had a unique response. “IF she takes him back. On the ground. Beg. For a year.”

What’s next for the character on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

After news of Brooke and Ridge’s split broke, many of The Bold and the Beautiful men made a play for Brooke. Her baby daddy, Deacon, proposed, but she rejected him. Then Bill took his shot at convincing Brooke to forget about Ridge and reunite with him.

However, it’s Ridge that she wants. A Bridge reunion may be coming soon. Unbeknownst to Brooke, Ridge dumped her because he thought she called CPS. But it was Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who framed her.

It won’t be long before Thomas’ scheme is exposed. Ridge won’t waste any time in groveling back to Brooke. But will she take him back? Or will she realize it’s time to move on from her destiny?