‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Katherine Kelly Lang Hates When People Call Brooke a ‘Slut From the Valley’

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Brooke Logan is addicted to being in love. While she believes she and Ridge are destined to be together, she has had her fair share of relationships and love affairs, some epic, others not.

Brooke’s penchant for hopping from one man to the next in a short span has earned her a not-so-favorable nickname which her portrayer doesn’t like. Katherine Kelly Lang said she doesn’t love when people call Brooke the “Slut from the Valley.”

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Stephanie Forrester originated the “Slut from the Valley” insult

No one was ever good for Stephanie Forrester’s son Ridge, especially not Brooke. Stephanie and Brooke had one of the longest-running feuds on B&B, and while it has calmed down, it was very heated at the beginning.

When Ridge met Brooke at his party, he immediately fell in love with her, but to Stephanie, she was a commoner from a lower social class than them. Stephanie’s hatred for Brooke intensified when Brooke got involved with her other son Thorne.

However, when Stephanie fell ill from a stroke, Brooke was there to nurse Stephanie back to health. Stephanie also helped Brooke turn over a new leaf when Brooke became involved with Deacon and had a child with him, whom Stephanie helped deliver in a cabin.

Stephanie was the first person to refer to Brooke as the “Slut from the Valley,” given that Brooke was from the valley and had relationships with several men in town. The nickname grew wings and became associated with Brooke forever.

Katherine Kelly Lang doesn’t like when people call her character that name

Lang joined B&B in 1987 and has played the role since then. She and John McCook are the only remaining original cast members on the show. The time spent playing the character must have made the role very important for Lang, who feels protective of Brooke.

In an interview with Michael Fairman, Lang revealed her feelings toward Stephanie’s iconic insult toward her character. Fairman asked her, “The ‘slut from the Valley’ thing. Does it bother you? Because that’s the thing that they love to bring it up.”

Lang acknowledged that she understood why Stephanie would feel the insult to be appropriate. However, she said it bothered her when everyone began using the title for the character. “I think there’s more to Brooke than just that. So I don’t want people to focus all their attention on that side of her.”

Brooke herself once told Hope that Stephanie might have been right in labeling her the “Slut from the Valley,” saying, “Stephanie was right all those years go. She knew. She didn’t want me around Ridge because she knew the kind of woman I was. ‘Brooke Logan. The slut from the Valley.'”

Stephanie’s insult is accurate for Brooke

Brooke has never been one to “keep it in her pants.” As Lang told Fairman, Brooke “loves being in love,” and she doesn’t care who she hurts in the process of getting it. She pitted two brothers against each other when she became involved with Ridge and Thorne. Brooke also began a relationship with Nick and married their father, Eric, further straining the Forrester men’s relationships.

To make matters worse, she fell in love with and had a child with her daughter Bridget’s husband, Deacon. During one of her many marriages to Ridge, she kissed Deacon and took his side, invalidating Ridge’s feelings toward the situation.

Brooke also stole her sister Katie’s husband, Bill, creating a rift between her and Katie in the process. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lang was informed that her character Brooke has walked down the aisle a record-breaking 21 times.

