‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Katherine Kelly Lang Hopes Brooke Will Move on From Ridge After 35 Years of Back and Forth

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful surely recognize Katherine Kelly Lang as one of the most familiar faces on the show. She has been portraying the character of Brooke Logan for over three decades, and there is no one more perfect for the part.

As one of the show’s longest-running cast members, the most dedicated viewers have grown and evolved right alongside her, and naturally, Lang herself has gotten to know her character better than anyone. Now, the actor has opened up in an interview as to how she hopes Brooke will move on from Ridge after 35 years of back and forth.

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan | Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

The character of Brooke has evolved a lot over the years

Having played Brooke since 1987, Lang has most definitely seen her character go through countless different storylines. According to Fandom, she is the daughter of Stephen Logan and Beth Henderson, and she is known as a “complicated” woman who “wears her heart on her sleeve.”

You know you love her. ? Don't miss "The One, The Only Brooke Logan" Week with episodes featuring @KatherineKellyL next week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/kp64vhuqFQ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 15, 2020

She has been linked to Ridge primarily over the past three decades and has had the most marriages of anyone on the show. Soap Central reports that she can also be pretty assertive, having committed several crimes, including child abduction and violating a custody agreement.

Lang hopes Brooke will move on from Ridge after 35 years of back and forth

Brooke had eyes for Ridge from the time the show premiered, and they first got married in 1994. Since then, they have divorced and gotten back together repeatedly, for an astonishing total of eight marriages. What has the actor herself said about how Brooke has evolved in all those years? According to Soap Opera Digest, Lang shared:

“So much of her life has been wrapped around Ridge, so I’m hoping that maybe she can find some new ways to branch out and rediscover herself.”

Most couples marry and divorce each other only once. Brooke and Ridge are officially broken up now, and Brooke is basking in her independence at this point. In fact, Lang really wants her character to focus on herself and is hoping that Brooke sticks with her decision to move forward in her life without Ridge.

Lang has a special insight into the character

It is definitely to be expected that the actor has a connection to the character she has played for such a long time. She told Soap Opera Digest what she thought of Brooke, saying that “I think her greatest strength is that she has a huge heart, and at the same time, her greatest weakness is that she has a huge heart.”

There is no doubt that fans will agree, and she also describes the character as being loving, tenacious, and smart. It almost seems as if Lang can feel exactly what her character does, saying that they have a lot in common and also telling everyone that Brooke is really coming into her own. The actor said that Brooke is finding her independence and “is finally realizing, ‘What am I doing? Why am I wasting all this time? What’s going on?’ And she has to think about herself at some point. Otherwise, she just gets dragged along in this same old destructive cycle.”

Regarding the decision about the relationship, Lang couldn’t be happier that Brooke decided to move on, saying that when she read the script, her first thought was that it was great that it was written that way. She wasn’t trying to get back at Ridge or stick it to him. Brooke realized what she was doing, and she was not going to do that anymore. She stood up and said, “This is how it is.”