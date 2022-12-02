‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Lawrence Saint-Victor Was Really Slapped After Carter and Paris’ Failed Wedding

Paris Buckingham and Carter Walton’s relationship received so much opposition from The Bold and the Beautiful fans who felt he was better suited to be with Quinn Fuller. Carter and Quinn started things off as friends with benefits, but their relationship evolved and became one of the most beloved romances on the show.

Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton | Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

After Quinn disrupted Carter and Paris’s wedding, Paris’s mother, Grace Buckingham, slapped Carter for the move. Lawrence Saint-Victor recently came clean about the slap, saying the slap was totally real.

Everyone was opposed to a Paris and Carter marriage

Paris Buckingham had a crush on Carter for a long time, even when she was in a relationship with Zende. The pair started out as friends, and their relationship evolved over time into a full-blown romance. Zende had at this time proposed marriage to Paris, who got cold feet and declined the offer.

However, she happily accepted Carter’s proposal without any second thoughts. When the two began planning their wedding, fans called out the show for forcing the duo on them despite the pair not having any chemistry. Some fans noted that Carter especially looked miserable and almost as if he didn’t want to go through with it.

Quinn's startling admission stuns Carter but rattles Paris and Grace. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/OF6Sh5Zl42 pic.twitter.com/F4WvX9cqn7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 1, 2022

Carter’s friend Ridge also tried to talk him out of the wedding, but he was relentless and moved forward with it. Carter and Paris finally made it to the altar, but Quinn saw to it that they wouldn’t become man and wife when she showed up to confess her feelings for him. He left Paris at the altar to ride into the sunset with the love of his life, Quinn, who had also left her husband Eric with Donna.

Lawrence Saint-Victor got a real slap from Paris’s mom after failed wedding

Paris wasn’t happy about the developments at the wedding. However, her mother, Grace, was angrier about the failed wedding, especially because she had tried to get her daughter into a relationship with Zende.

Grace felt Paris was well paired with Zende even though her motives were mostly financial. However, she still supported Paris in her plans to go through with the wedding, and when Carter left Paris at the altar, Grace took out her frustrations on him by slapping him and condemning him for the move.

Lawrence Saint-Victor, who plays Carter on the show, recently revealed that Grace portrayer Cassandra Creech issued him a real slap. In a live interview, Saint-Victor answered questions from fans, and when one fan asked him about the slap, he admitted, “That was not a stage slap.”

The actor acknowledged that he knew a slap was coming, but he didn’t expect it to be real, saying Creech “had to make it look real.” He told fans that the pause they saw his character take was authentic because he didn’t expect Creech would actually go for a real slap.

What happens to Carter and Quinn’s romance now?

Friday August 5 was my last day playing Quinn on @BandB_CBS it’s been an incredible 9! @SoapDigest did a wonderful exit interview with me with my dear friend and writer @CarolynHinsey It should be on sale Friday! On to bigger and better things! Check out https://t.co/onCxEJsWUy pic.twitter.com/TYgUFwYHsS — Rena Sofer BoycottNRA (@RenaSofer) August 17, 2022

Quinn actor Rena Sofer recently left the series to pursue other ventures. Her exit was unexpected, especially for most fans who were already shipping the love affair between her character and Saint-Victor’s.

Sofer’s exit gives the show many opportunities for a proper sendoff and the addition of new characters. Quinn’s absence may be explained as her having taken up a job overseas and dumping Carter before leaving. But it seems Carter has moved on.

Carter’s newest love interest is Katie Logan. He and Katie have gotten close in recent months as Carter offers her a shoulder to lean on as her marriage to Bill comes to an end. It’s also not entirely out of the question the show may bring in someone new for the leading man.

