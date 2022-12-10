‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Lawrence Saint-Victor Was Surprised When the Carter-Quinn Romance Started

The Bold and the Beautiful threw fans on a loop when they introduced a surprising romance between Carter Walton and Quinn Fuller. Fans had for years begged the show to give Carter a meaningful love storyline, given he had leading man potential, and the soap listened, providing audiences with one of the hottest romances of the decade.

Before their onscreen pairing, however, actors Rena Sofer and Lawrence Saint-Victor hadn’t worked together a lot, so they were surprised by their characters’ romance.

Lawrence Saint-Victor and Rena Sofer were stunned to learn they would be paired

Before Carter and Quinn got together, he was dating his former fiancé’s sister Zoe. After discovering her deceit, Carter didn’t want anything to do with Zoe, but since she isn’t one to take defeat lying down, Zoe decided to fight for Carter.

She asked Quinn to talk some sense into Carter and make him see what he would be losing. Quinn, at the time, was having issues in her own marriage to Eric, so when she and Carter began talking, they realized they shared a mutual loneliness in their relationships. Their friendship evolved, and they got intimate, thus beginning their illicit love affair.

Fans loved the romance because the show had lackluster romantic pairings in recent years. The Carter and Quinn affair was the least expected pairing, but it worked, and fans couldn’t help but ship the couple for their burning passion for one another.

As it turns out, fans weren’t the only ones who were taken aback by the decision to pair Carter and Quinn. Saint-Victor recently revealed that he and Sofer, who played Quinn, were surprised when the show announced their characters would be hooking up.

“I think Rena and I both separately were like, ‘What?’ Because we never worked with each other before,” Saint-Victor said. The actor further stated that he and Sofer had only shared a handful of scenes together but never had a one-on-one scene, so the announcement took them by surprise.

Lawrence Saint-Victor said he loved working with Rena Sofer

For a scene, especially a love scene, to work and be convincing, the actors need to have chemistry. While actors can convincingly portray lovers even if they don’t see eye to eye in real life, the best intimate scenes come from those who are friends outside of the show.

Saint-Victor and Sofer may not have worked closely together before their onscreen pairing, but they left with high regard for one another. When asked what it was like working with the Quinn portrayer, Saint-Victor said, “I loved working with Rena.”

The soap star said they clicked after talking on the phone after the announcement of their character’s romances. “We have a similar work ethic. We like to dig and find the minutia, the detail,” he gushed.

Saint-Victor said he enjoyed how his and Sofer’s character’s romance developed from friendship to “a slow burn” for each other to a full-fledged romance. The actor said, “It was so much fun creating their passion and their love story,” before reiterating his love for his co-star.

Have Lawrence Saint-Victor and Rena Sofer stayed in touch?

Carter and Quinn’s forbidden love was an itch that needed scratching, and when he almost married Paris, Quinn was there to interrupt the wedding and confess her love for him, reuniting the two lovebirds. However, their relationship was never meant to be as Sofer announced her exit, leaving fans wondering what would become of #Quarter.

When asked if he and Sofer have stayed in touch, Saint-Victor said, “A couple of messages here and there. Not a whole lot, but some messages.” The show is yet to address the elephant in the room regarding Carter and Quinn’s romance, so fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

