‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Lawrence Saint-Victor Teases Maya Avant Return

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s most handsome leading men. While fans are accustomed to seeing the hunky lawyer with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), he’s had other love interests. One of Carter’s former flames is Maya Avant (Karla Mosley), who left the series in 2020. However, a recent social media post has sparked interest in Maya’s return and reunion with Carter.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ star Lawrence Saint-Victor’s Instagram post sparks Maya Avant return rumors

Long before he began dating Quinn, Carter’s first love was Maya. The two first crossed paths in 2013 and became friends. It wasn’t long before their friendship turned to romance. However, like many of Carter’s relationships, this one ended in heartache when Maya dumped him for Rick Forrester (Jacob Young).

After their split, Carter and Maya moved on with other people. While Carter remains an integral part of The Bold and the Beautiful, Maya’s character was written off in 2019. It’s been over three years since Maya’s last appearance, and fans wonder if she’ll ever return.

Saint-Victor’s latest Instagram post has given fans hope about Miss Avant’s return. The actor posted a photo with the iconic Maya portrait that hung in the Forrester mansion. The caption read, “Carter’s first love. I see you, @karlamose.”

Fans immediately flooded the actor’s comment section expressing hopes of a Maya return. “A reunion, perhaps? Crosses fingers, toes, and eyes,” wrote one user.

“Carter had so much chemistry with Maya,” another commenter wrote.

“They should bring Maya back for Carter,” suggested a fan.

Carter Walton and Maya Avant’s relationship history

Carter and Maya’s road to romance began with her arrival in January 2013. Maya was released from prison and tracked down her friend Dayzee Leigh (Kristolyn Lloyd), demanding to know her daughter’s whereabouts. While Maya was in jail, Dayzee put Maya’s daughter up for adoption and sought Carter’s help finding the girl. Unfortunately, Carter and Dayzee had to deliver the grim news that her daughter had died.

Maya and Carter become friends as she settles into life in Los Angeles, and the two briefly work together on a sitcom. The two grow closer, yet Maya’s feelings for Rick are hard to ignore. After Rick marries Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey), Maya accepts Carter’s proposal. However, Maya isn’t over Rick and is determined to win him back and have the good life she deserves.

Maya gets her wish when she breaks up Rick’s marriage by revealing Caroline’s kiss with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Yet, Maya’s keeping a big secret from Rick; she’s transgender. Maya’s secret is then revealed by Spencer Publications for the whole world to see. To her surprise, she is accepted and loved by Rick.

Maya and Rick marry and have a daughter Lizzie via their surrogate and Maya’s sister Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards). As for Carter, he moves on with other women, including Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). But it’s Quinn who ultimately wins his heart.

Is a ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ return and reunion possible?

If fans were hoping for Maya’s The Bold and the Beautiful return, it’s not happening. When an Instagram commenter asked if this was a hint Maya is coming back, Saint Victor replied, “no hint, just show love.” So it looks like Maya won’t be back soon; however, in soap operas, fans know to expect the unexpected.

It’s possible Maya could return to the show one day. Although the writers broke up her and Rick, she’s still an important character with lots to do. Maya could return for a fresh start, which includes reigning her modeling career and her romance with Carter.

Carter is about to be single again after losing his girlfriend, Quinn. With Maya and Carter nursing broken hearts, they can find comfort in each other. Maybe this time, Maya will see what a stand-up guy Carter is and take a chance on him.

