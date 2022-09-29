‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Li or Brooke? Who Does Bill Want?

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is one of the many hunks on The Bold and the Beautiful. Although he has no trouble attracting women, he has terrible luck in the relationship department. His love life will take an exciting turn when he’s torn between two women.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Don Diamont I Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Poor Bill has been lonely since his split from Katie Logan (Heather Tom) on The Bold and the Beautiful. With him and Katie over, fans were wondering who his next love interest would be. Fate intervened in an unique way when Bill discovered a disheveled Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) in an alley.

Bill brought Li home and nursed her back to help. He also became her knight in shining armor when he rescued her son John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) from Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Since then, Bill and Li have formed a close friendship.

Li opens up to Bill today on #BoldandBeautiful. Watch all-new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/ObZ1lRDXhO pic.twitter.com/mAS6v1Fbd8 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 15, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Possible Love Interests for Bill

Last week, the duo’s dynamic took an exciting turn when Bill asked Li out on a date. It appeared the writers were heading toward pairing Bill and Li together. However, they may have other plans for the stallion.

Bill Spencer may be in love with Brooke Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are supportive of Bill and Li as a couple. However, their hopes for a romance could go up in smoke. The writers are hinting at a reunion between Bill and his ex-wife Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

On the Sept. 16 episode, Bill stopped by Brooke’s house for a chat about Katie. At the end of their talk, the two hugged which raised eyebrows from viewers and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Despite Bill and Brooke’s claims nothing is going on, upcoming previews state otherwise.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, spoilers reveal that next week Ridge leaves Brooke and flies to Aspen to see Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). When Bill learns that Ridge is going to Aspen, it’ll bring back memories for the publishing CEO. Bill had some memorable moments with Brooke in Aspen, and those flashbacks may reignite his feelings for his ex.

Which woman will he choose on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Bill will have a tough dilemma on The Bold and the Beautiful. Like many characters, he’ll be torn between two love interests. With Brooke single, she’ll need a man, and since Bil’s her number one supporter, she might hook up with him. While some Brill fans will be happy with a reunion, like many storylines this one has been repeated constantly.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke and Bill have some explaining to do! pic.twitter.com/UAh9x989FF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 16, 2022

Bill with Li would be a fresh pairing nad open the door to juicy drama. Finn will have mixed feelings about seeing his mother move on, especially with Bill. Plus, Bill being with Li puts him back into Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Bill and Steffy were one of the show’s steamy romances, one that some viewers loved.

Li and Steffy’s relationship has been strained because of Mama Finnegan lying about Finn being alive. Li’s had her concerns about Steffy being the right woman for her son. When Li learns about Steffy and Bill’s history that’ll spark jealousy from her. She’ll be suspicious of Bill and Steffy during family gatherings, and she may end up fighting her daughter-in-law for Bill’s affections.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Want Bill and Li to Become a Couple