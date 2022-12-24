‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: The Logan Family Needs to Take a Back Seat

Since its debut in 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful has been entertaining fans with its never-ending supply of drama, romance, and betrayal. For a show to last this long, it has to have interesting storylines, but fans are starting to think that B&B has run out of plots to tell. In addition, viewers have had enough of the Logans.

The Logans have been a constant presence on B&B, as any viewer will attest. However, to shake things up and revitalize the show, it might be time for them to take a back seat and for B&B to introduce a new family.

Get to know the Logan family

The Logan family has been part of B&B for over 30 years. There were six members of the original Logan family: Stephen and Beth Logan, and their four children Storm, Brooke, Donna, and Katie. By the early 1990s, most Logans had been written out of the storyline, leaving only Brooke and sometimes Hope Logan.

Having Brooke Logan’s storyline intertwined with that of another prominent B&B family, the Forresters, ensured her continued prominence. Brooke first married Eric Forrester, the patriarch of the Forrester family, in the early 1990s and later wed Ridge Forrester, Eric’s son. Brooke is a mother of five— Rick Forrester, Bridget Forrester, Hope Logan, R.J. Forrester, and Jack Marone.

Fans have had enough of the Logans and think it’s time for ‘B&B’ to center a new family

To stay consistent over its nearly four decades on air, B&B has occasionally repeated previous storylines. For years, the plot has been revolving around the main three families—the Spencers, the Forresters, and the Logans—so it’s not surprising that things have become boring. After letting things slide for a while, fans are finally fed up with the Logans and repeated storylines and are speaking out to B&B producers.

One user on SoapsSheKnows, commented on the Logan family, saying, “The Logans have ruined the show. In my opinion, they need to be knocked back to the valley they came crawling out of. The show’s in LA, why can’t they come up with a more interesting story?”

Over on Twitter, one fan noted that most of the families on the show are used to prop up the Logan family, like the Avants, Spectras, and Marones. Despite having fascinating stories of their own, families like the Buckinghams, the Fultons, and the Finnegans have been relegated to the background. Bringing in a new family to either compete with or complement the other families in the soap could bring some spice back to the show.

For instance, the Fultons, and more notably, Shauna Fulton, can provide viewers with a break from the Ridge love triangle because of her relationship with him and their marriage. The Buckinghams, who are already well-established in the fashion industry, can be positioned as formidable rivals to the Forresters.

A new family on ‘B&B’ could also offer the show diversity points

For a while, B&B has been criticized for their lack of diversity in casting. The only people of color on the show are Li Finnegan, Carter Walton, and the Buckinghams. The main families on B&B are mostly white, and fans aren’t happy about it.

One fan on SoapsSheKnows commented on the show’s lack of diversity, saying, “Funny how LA has such a huge Latin culture, and yet this show does not reflect that. I believe that LA also has a large Asian culture as well, and yet no Asians? Such a lack of representation considering it’s filmed in such a diverse city is insulting to the city it’s filmed in, never mind the fans themselves.”

B&B could prioritize diversity and get enough fresh material to keep the program running for years by adding a new family or giving more screen time to other families like the Buckinghams.