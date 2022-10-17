‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Who Has More Daytime Emmys, Katherine Kelly Lange or Heather Tom?

On the outside, the Logan sisters give off the impression of a happy and loving family. However, upon close inspection, they are dysfunctional and distrustful of one another. As with many families, the Logans have had their fair share of ups and downs, and their pasts seem to be water under the bridge.

Katherine Kelly Lang and Heather Tom, who play Brooke and Katie, have been mainstays on The Bold and the Beautiful. Their performances have earned them awards and recognition. Find out who has more Daytime Emmys between Lang and Tom.

Katherine Kelly Lang and Heather Tom play the Logan gals on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

“He was following his heart. Something you know a little bit about.” – Katie #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ROKU0U6BUY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 20, 2021

Katie and Brooke are Stephen and Beth’s kids. They have a sister and a brother, Donna, and Storm. Katie and Brooke haven’t always been close, as Katie has often blamed Brooke for the end of her marriage to Bill.

Katie always felt insecure growing up and felt she lived under her older sisters’ shadows. Her insecurity followed her into adulthood and worsened when she developed postpartum depression. During this time, she ran away from her marriage and tried to get her husband Bill into a relationship with Brooke.

With Taylor’s help, Katie became better and reunited with Bill. But she didn’t realize that Bill and Brooke fell in love while working together. While Brooke and Bill never did anything about their feelings, Katie couldn’t stop herself from worrying about them. The two eventually had an affair, but Bill broke it off.

However, their affair resulted in a pregnancy, which Taylor revealed at a party, informing Katie of the tryst. Katie had a brief relationship with Ridge, which made Brooke jealous when he proposed. Katie and Ridge broke up. She went back to Bill, but he kept reuniting with Brooke. Their affair led Katie into deep alcoholism. Katie and Bill eventually got divorced.

Heather Tom has more Daytime wins than Katherine Kelly Lang

Tom started her soap career in 1990 on B&B‘s sister show The Young and the Restless, playing Victoria. Her performance earned her two Daytime Emmys in 1993 and 1999. Tom joined the cast of B&B in 2007, portraying Katie, a role she still holds to date.

Her performance as Katie earned her four more Daytime Emmy awards, three consecutive ones in 2011, 2012, and 2013, and another in 2020. The actor has received 19 Daytime Emmy award nominations throughout her career. Her six Daytime Emmy wins are the most wins for a soap actor, tying with One Life To Live star Erika Slezak.

Conversely, Lang debuted as Brooke in 1987 and has played the character since. While Lang’s performance as Brooke has earned her praise, she hasn’t received as much love from the Emmys. Lang has never won any Daytime Emmys despite being nominated four times, in 2002, 2013, 2014, and 2020, when she lost to her onscreen sister, Tom.

Katherine Kelly Lang has the most award wins generally

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Rena Sofer, Heather Tom, and Katherine Kelly | Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for The Artists Project

Throughout her career, Lang has earned acclaim and has received 24 nominations. Aside from her four Daytime Emmy award nominations, the 61-year-old has also earned three Soap Opera Update-MVP Awards, winning all three.

She’s won 10 Soap Opera Digest Awards nominations with zero wins, and five TV Soap Golden Boomerang Awards noms, taking home all of them. Lang also got nominated for a Soap Awards France and one Soap Hub Award with zero wins.

Tom, on the other hand, has 26 nominations, with most of them coming from her Daytime Emmy nods. She also got four nominations for Soap Opera Digest Awards (won 1) and three for a Young Artist Award. Lang, who has eight award wins, edges her onscreen sister Tom (7 wins) out with one award.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Love Katie Throwing Shade at Brooke