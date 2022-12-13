‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Needs to Bring Back This Love Interest for Taylor

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is an adored heroine on The Bold and the Beautiful. Her love story with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is one of the show’s famous storylines. However, Taylor always manages to come in second place to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) in the battle for Ridge’s heart. But the return of a former lover could have her forgetting about Ridge.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes I Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

Taylor Hayes had had other love interests besides Ridge Forrester on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Ridge is Taylor’s most famous pairing on The Bold and the Beautiful. Their love story has spanned over three decades and resulted in multiple weddings and here children. The couple endured many heartaches, including their daughter Phoebe Forrester’s (Mackenzie Mauzy) death.

Although Ridge claimed he was committed to Taylor, he always dumped her to return to his other love Brooke. During her many breakups with Ridge, Taylor moved on to other men. Her other suitors included Thorne Forrester (Winsor Harmon), Whip Jones (Rick Hearst), and Nick Marone (Jack Wagner).

Now that Taylor’s single again, it’s time for her to move on from Ridge. Since there are hardly any available men on the show, the writers should look into bringing back a former love interest for Taylor. The perfect guy for Taylor would be her former boss Pierce Peterson (Paul Satterfield).

A glimpse into Taylor Hayes and Pierce Peterson’s history

The Bold and the Beautiful star Paul Satterfield I Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

Taylor and Pierce’s first meeting took place in July 1998. Pierce is a psychologist and hypnotherapist who hires Taylor to work for him. Taylor and Pierce become close as they work together, and she’s in awe of his work. She even asked Pierce to hypnotize her, and she transformed into a teenager for one day, which confused Ridge.

As their working relationship continued, Pierce fell in love with Taylor but respected her marriage to Ridge. Pierce’s assistant Bailey Masterson (Paul Williams) attempted to hypnotize Taylor into falling in love with Pierce, but his scheme failed. When Pierce finally confessed his feelings for Taylor, he was heartbroken after she announced she was pregnant and staying with Ridge.

Pierce began pursuing Brooke, but she turned down his advances. According to Soaps In Depth, Pierce’s last appearance was in April 1999. Ridge and Taylor later moved into Pierce’s old mansion, now Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) home.

Could a reunion between the two happen on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Although The Bold and the Beautiful is known to be predictable, sometimes the show is full of surprises. While a Taylor and Pierce reunion seems unlikely, one can’t rule it out. Pierce’s return could help Taylor in many ways.

What will Ridge do? ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/qwQKWPZPdC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 28, 2022

First, Pierce could offer assistance in helping Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Taylor was upset when Thomas reverted to his old ways. She knows her son needs help, and she may not be the best doctor for him. Pierce could work with Thomas to get to the root of his issues and maybe get him back on the road to redemption.

Taylor will be grateful for Pierce’s help, and it’ll lead to romantic feelings arising. Naturally, Ridge will be jealous of the budding relationship between the two. Ridge and Pierce once fought over Taylor, with Ridge coming out the victor. This time around it might be Pierce who is the hero.