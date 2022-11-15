‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Needs to Focus on Characters Other Than Brooke, Ridge, Hope, and Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful has created many iconic characters, including Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Since 1987, Brooke and Ridge have remained a vital part of the show. Now Brooke’s daughter Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) lead the next generation of younger characters. While the foursome is popular with viewers, the constant focus on them and neglect of other characters is overkill.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful characters Brooke and Hope Logan, Ridge Forrester, and Liam Spencer are the show’s main focus

Brooke and Ridge are The Bold and the Beautiful‘s super couple. Their on-again, off-again love story has been a central focus for most storylines over the past 35 years. The same goes for Hope and her husband, Liam, whose 13-year relationship is also the main priority.

Since Bridge and Lope are two of the show’s most famous couples, they tend to get a lot of screen time. However, the writers’ obsession with the foursome is getting out of hand. The show is so focused on Brooke, Ridge, Hope, and Liam that they neglect the other characters.

With a cast of 20 actors, you’d figure the writers would find something creative for them. But the writers can’t write multiple storylines. Instead, they must get everyone else involved in Bridge and Lope’s drama.

Tormented and heartbroken, Brooke begs Ridge for answers today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/jBjCLkcui0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 10, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Call out the Show for Rewriting Brooke’s Manipulative History

The show needs to focus on the other characters

Brooke, Ridge, Hope, and Liam have become The Bold and the Beautiful‘s core characters. Even when the group isn’t onscreen, other characters are discussing them. The other characters can have their own storylines because they need to be wrapped up in the never-ending Bridge and Lope saga.

There’s so much they could be doing with the other chracters. For instance, the show needs to follow up on Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Everything’s been quiet on their front since their long-awaited reunion in Monaco. The couple is long overdue for drama, with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) still lurking.

Speaking of Sheila, the resident villain promises everyone hasn’t seen the last of her. Currently, she’s hiding at Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) apartment after faking her death. Her and Deacon’s relationship is heating up, but her scheming might doom it.

Li Appreciation Post ? Reply with a ? if you were shocked by yesterday's episode of #BoldandBeautiful! Keep tuning in to see what happens next… pic.twitter.com/1bdblPe4ur — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 22, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Want Li and Bill to Become a Couple

Also, there’s the Finnegan family. Jack Finnegan (Ted King) hasn’t been seen since Finn’s return. It’s high time for Jack to return and reconnect with his son and his wife, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda).

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ foursome continue to take center stage

The inability to write for other characters is one of the biggest criticisms of The Bold and the Beautiful. Fans have not only called out the show for its lack of multiple stories but so have actors. Rena Sofer, who exited as Quinn fuller in August 2022, told Soap Opera Digest podcast she left because the writers didn’t know what to do with her character.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Officially Written out in Weak Exit

There was plenty to do with Quinn, including adding drama for her and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Plus, there was her divorce from Eric Forrester (John McCook) and reigniting her feud with Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis). But instead of writings something exciting for Quinn, it’s the same old stuff with Brooke, Ridge, Hope, and Liam.

The constant focus on the four is spiraling out of control. Many fans have become tired of the recycled stories between the two couples. If the writers don’t want to lose viewers, they may want to start shaking things up with the show.