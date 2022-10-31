‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Needs a Whole New Family to Revive the Show

The Bold and the Beautiful premiered in 1987, and since then, the show has been offering viewers endless drama, romance, and betrayal. For a show to be around for this long, it has to provide intriguing storylines, but recently fans feel B&B is out of stories to tell. It might be time for the decades-old soap opera to introduce a whole new family to stir things up and revive the show.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Thorsten Kaye, Krista Allen and Tanner Novlan | Sean Smith/CBS via Getty Images

Fans have had enough of the repetitive dialogue and recycled storylines

B&B being around for nearly four decades means it has had to recycle some of its storylines to ensure continuity. Fans have let the issue slide for years but are now sick of it and are letting the showrunners know.

For years, the fuel of the soap has been love triangles, betrayals, and breakups for super couples, but the constant reliance on old storylines has made the show very predictable, which is off-putting for some fans.

For instance, the Brooke-Ridge-Taylor storyline has been going on since the early ’90s. Fans are aware that the Forrester can’t help but flip-flop between the two women, and their storyline has gotten old for many of the show’s fans.

Sounds like a boring week. Why is it that everything Bill and Katie get together they are talking about their non relationship? They haven't been together for at least 3 years. This needs to stop. — Stephon♉️ (@StephonJS87) October 9, 2022

In one Twitter post by the show, fans made a point to ensure showrunners knew exactly how they felt. One fan wrote under a Steffy and Ridge post that they were “sick of the same script every day.” Another user said the show was “wasting actors” having them repeat the same dialogue in different episodes.

B&B redeemed itself for a while when they put the Liam-Steffy-Hope love triangle to rest by giving Steffy a new man. Fans feared they would revisit the tired arc when Finn was presumed dead, but luckily, the soap had a twist up its sleeve.

A new family could save the show

Because we're still not over this gorgeous Forrester gown ? #FashionFriday #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/7KT0lJzIFM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 30, 2022

B&B fans are a vocal lot, and sometimes their ire has gotten the show to listen, for example, the Finn storyline. For years, the storylines on the soap have revolved around three families, the Forresters, the Spencers, and the Logans, and it’s, therefore, no surprise that things have gotten stale in recent years.

There have been subplots involving other families, but those don’t get as much attention as the families mentioned above, and it’s time for that to end. Adding a new family that would antagonize, plot against, or work together with the already existing families in the soap.

Families like the Buckinghams, the Fultons, and the Finnegans have been playing second fiddle to the others despite offering interesting stories to tell. For instance, the Fultons, specifically Shauna Fulton, could offer fans a reprieve from the love triangle involving Ridge, thanks to her connection to him and their marriage.

The Buckinghams, who are already heavily involved in the fashion world, can be set up as competitors of the Forresters. However, the Finnegans remain a mystery that, if well explored, could offer enough fodder to keep the show running for years.

The new families could also offer ‘B&B’ diversity points

#BigBrother ➡️ #BoldandBeautiful ? These @CBSBigBrother stars are here on set today for a special episode! Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/YHbhA6PjBM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 5, 2022

B&B has seemingly refused to get with the times, which might cost them a significant portion of their audience. The Buckinghams, Carter Walton, and Li Finnegan are the only people of color on the show. B&B’s main families are mostly white, and giving more screen time to other families like the Buckinghams gives the show an excellent opportunity to introduce more diversity.

B&B‘s sister show, The Young and the Restless‘s Barber/ Winters family, is the only core Black family on the soap, and their story has been well documented since the ’90s and has become integral to the plot.

