‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Who Is the New Doctor? Vincent Irizarry Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful has a new doctor Jordan Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry). The handsome doc is involved in Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) storyline. Here’s what you need to know about the character and his portrayer.

Dr. Jordan Armstrong has appeared on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ before

In the July 25 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Jordan checked on Li as a favor to Bill. With Jordan’s help, Bill sought clues about Li’s identity and what happened to her. Jordan concluded that Li was in a car wreck because of glass pieces in her hair, and the accident left her traumatized.

Jordan’s brief scene left fans curious about the doctor, who’s appeared on the CBS soap opera before. In August 2019, Jordan first appeared when he treated Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) after he fell from the cliff. He also was Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) doctor when she was diagnosed with kidney failure.

Vincent Irizarry is no stranger to soap operas

If Jordan seems familiar, it’s because The Bold and the Beautiful fans might recognize Irizarry from his other soap opera work. The actor played Brandon “Lujack” Luvonaczek Spaulding on and off from 1983 to 1996. He would also portray Scott Clark on the NBC soap opera Santa Barbara from 1987 to 1989.

In 1997, Irizarry landed his next significant role as David Hayward on All My Children. Irizarry remained in the role until the show’s cancellation in September 2013, and in 2009 he won a Daytime Emmy for Supporting Actor.

Irizarry would then play David Chow on The Young and the Restless. David is a political advocate with a shady past who marries Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). Irizarry’s role as David lasted from January 2007 to August 2008.

In 2016, he joined Days of Our Lives as Deimos Kiriakis. Deimos is the estranged younger brother of Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), who returns to Salem to create havoc in his life. Irizarry’s run as Diemos would end in June 2017 when the character is killed.

Will Dr. Jordan Armstrong become a full-time character on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Jordan’s appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful sparked interest from fans. Irizarry is a famous soap opera actor, and fans would love to see him back onscreen. Unfortunately, according to Soap Central, his return is short. However, Irizarry and his character Jordan would be a valuable asset to the CBS soap opera.

Many viewers thought he and Katie would’ve made a good couple since he saved her life. However, the writers never capitalized on the potential romance. With Katie single, bringing Jordan back as her love interest wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Also, with as many accidents as the Forresters and Logans have, it never hurts to have another doctor around.

