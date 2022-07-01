‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: New Episode Airing on July 4, 2022

The Bold and the Beautiful entertains fans with new episodes weekly. Viewers tune in daily to watch the drama with the Forrester and Logan families. Yet, like many soap operas, the CBS series can be preempted for the holidays. So will the July 4 episode be new or a rerun?

Kimberlin Brown I Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Is there a new episode of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ on July 4, 2022?

The CBS soap opera has been entertaining viewers with lots of excitement over the past month. Fans have been tuning in each day to watch the current storylines unfold. However, with Independence Day on Monday, many wonder if their favorite programs will air.

According to TV Guide, there’s good news for fans: a new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will air on July 4, 2022. One thing’s for sure there will be plenty of fireworks in Los Angeles.

What to expect in the July 4, 2022 episode?

July 4 kicks off with fireworks for The Bold and the Beautiful‘s new episode. After dumping Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) at the altar, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is ready to start a new life with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). It’ll be a magical and steamy moment as Carter and Quinn celebrate their reunion in private. As for Paris, her mother, Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech), offers comfort and advice on getting back into the dating game.

I do or I don’t? That’s the question for Carter this week on all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful! Tune in weekdays on @CBS and watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/XSGfzedt5u — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 26, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers Jun 27 – July 1: Quinn Has a Wedding to Stop

Meanwhile, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) remains vigil by her son John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) bedside. As Sheila nurses Finn back to health, she’ll call on her friend Mike Guthrie (Ken Hanes) for assistance. Mike agrees to help Sheila but hits a never asking about Finn’s shooting.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers indicate it’ll be a life-changing week

The drama is increasing on the CBS soap opera; according to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal big moments are coming. The moment fans have been waiting for finally arrives when Finn wakes up. After being in a coma for the past two months, his memory is hazy. However, once he remembers the night of the shooting, panic ensues as he tries to escape Sheila.

Ecstatic that Finn is alive, Sheila quickly turns on Li for keeping it a secret. Watch all-new episodes of the #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/f5ON1VpGvF pic.twitter.com/HDT36fMmKV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 16, 2022

Jack Finnegan (Ted King) arrives in town inquiring about his ex-wife Li Finnegan’s (Naomi Matsuda) whereabouts. During a conversation with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), Jack learns Sheila was Finn’s shooter. Jack will be horrified by the news; however, he’ll be in for more shocking news.

Meanwhile, Eric Forrester (John McCook) is a single man ready to move on with Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis). Eric and Donna go public with their reunion at a pool party at the Forrester mansion. Like many of their shindigs, this even won’t be without chaos.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Donna Is the Best Woman for Eric, According to Fans