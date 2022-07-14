‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: New Theory Suggests Finn Kills Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful hero John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) has endured a lot of drama. Most of Finn’s problems come from his birth mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). He almost died because of Sheila, and his second chance at life is again jeopardized.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Tanner Novlan I VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Finn could be responsible for killing Sheila Carter on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Sheila has been nothing but trouble for Finn since her return to The Bold and the Beautiful. The notorious villain disrupted his wedding day to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) by revealing she was his mother. Despite her claims she’s changed, Sheila was up to her conniving tricks. Her path of destruction led to tragedy, with Finn caught in the crossfire.

Everyone thought Finn was a goner, but he survived thanks to Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda). However, when Finn wakes from his coma, he sees Sheila’s face. As memories of the shooting come flooding back, Finn is desperate to escape. Yet, Sheila isn’t letting him go.

Finn awakes and is startled by his surroundings and situation. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/dwbdPcKpCc pic.twitter.com/s8cprIURIV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 6, 2022

As his situation worsens, Finn will have to get creative to escape. According to Soaps.com, the latest theory circulating the web is that Finn will kill Sheila. Finn doesn’t have an evil bone in his body and wouldn’t hurt anyone. However, desperate times call for desperate measures.

Finn sees that Sheila’s cracking and fears his life is in danger. She’s already caused pain and heartache for others, and it’s time her reign of terror stops. Finn could be the only one who’ll finally bring down Sheila.

Sheila Carter could also try to kill Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful fans worry about Finn as Sheila continues to go over the edge. Sheila’s gone mad before, but her emotions are running high. All she wanted was to be in Finn’s life, but Steffy and the Forresters forbid it. In Sheila’s mind, they pushed her toward this path of destruction in which Finn almost died.

Sheila is grateful Finn’s alive and has a second chance with her son. She doesn’t want anyone or anything keeping them apart. Yet, Finn’s made it clear he wants nothing to do with Sheila. Having her son reject her increases Sheila’s anger, and when Finn tries to escape, all hell breaks loose.

If Finn escapes, that means it’s the end of Sheila’s freedom. She’ll go back to prison and, given her recent crimes, will be locked away for a long time. With the threat of prison looming, Sheila will do anything to protect herself, including killing Finn again.

The first time was an accident with Finn getting shot while protecting Steffy. However, this time, Sheila is intent on permanently removing her son. Although Sheila loves Finn, her motherly instincts fly out the window with her freedom at stake.

The fallout from the mother and son confrontation on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Tension is mounting between Finn and Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful. The situation isn’t going to end well, and chances are someone will be dead. Finn just came back, so there’s no way the writers will kill him again. So that means Sheila will be the victim.

The Forresters and Finnegans will be relieved that Sheila is dead, and they can move on with their lives. After being rescued, Finn will rush to Monaco, where he’s reunited with Steffy. Upon their return to Los Angeles, the couple will readjust to Finn being home. However, it won’t be all smiles for Finn.

Will Finn escape? ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/IWsaezZS3S — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 10, 2022

He’s been through a traumatic ordeal and will be haunted by memories of Sheila. Although killing her is self-defense, he’ll live with the guilt of murdering his mom. While Sheila was a bad person, deep down, Finn felt love and compassion for her. She gave Finn life, and he took hers away.

The fallout from Sheila’s murder also opens the door for a new side of Finn. He is Sheila’s son, and he could inherit her evil ways. Killing his mother could spark Finn’s dark side and put the Forrester in danger.

