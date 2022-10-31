‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Oct. 31 Recap: Sheila Reflect on Past and Vows a New Chapter

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Oct. 31 was all about iconic villain Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Sheila celebrated Halloween with a trip down memory lane as she reflected on her past. Here are some highlights from the special episode.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ recap nurse Sheila Carter surprises Deacon Sharpe

The Oct. 31 recap of The Bold and the Beautiful stars with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) returning to his apartment to discover it’s been decorated for Halloween. Sheila comes out dressed in a sexy nurse costume, an homage to her Genoa City days. She pretends to check Deacon’s heart rate, and he says he’s racing because he’s harboring a fugitive.

Sheila talks about Halloween and is hopeful she can celebrate next year. Deacon reminds her if she steps out, she’ll end up behind bars. Sheila says that won’t happen because of her history.

Later trick or treaters arrive, and Sheila hides while Deacond hands out candy. When they leave, Sheila comes out and has dinner with Deacon. Their conversation turns to Sheila’s criminal history, and she says it started in Genoa City, thanks to Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman). Flashbacks show Lauren warning Sheila to stay away from her husband, then Sheila plots to kill her mother and Lauren, but a house fire starts because of a lantern.

Deacon says it’s amazing Lauren survived the fire, but Sheila says she was the true survivor. Sheila recalls how her new life began by answering an ad for a corporate nurse.

Lauren Fenmore and Eric Forrester reminisce about Sheila Carter

Eric Forrester (John McCook) is finishing a deal with Lauren at Forrester Creations. Afterward, he asks Lauren to join him for a martini. Lauren says they should celebrate that the world is less spooky without Sheila.

Eric recalls Lauren warning him often about Sheila, yet he still married her. Lauren says she and Sheila had their moments, and a flashback shows Sheila in a wedding dress having a catfight with Lauren. Eric and Lauren continue discussing Sheila and how she hurt so many people. More flashbacks show Sheila trying to drown Lauren in a hot tub and then holding the Forresters at gunpoint.

At the end of the evening, Lauren and Eric say their goodbyes. He says with Sheila meeting a grizzly end; everyone can rest easier knowing she’s never coming back.

Sheila Carter regales Deacon Sharpe with her history on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The Bold and the Beautiful recap continues with Sheila carving a pumpkin while telling Deacon about her history. She reflects on her marriage to Eric; flashbacks show her job interview and, later, her first kiss with Eric. Deacon says that didn’t work out well, and she blames Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery).

Sheila claims she was a victim of Lauren and Stephanie but stood her ground. Flashbacks start with Sheila warning Stephanie not to interfere with her and Eric’s wedding. Other memorable moments show Sheila trying to drown Stephanie in a pool and threatening Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) if Stephanie doesn’t stay away from James Warwick (Ian Buchanan).

During Sheila’s stroll down, she recalls how she always seeks a new chapter, and that’s what she wants now. Deacon reminds her of her latest crimes and how the Forresters won’t be so forgiving. Flashbacks show Sheila revealing to John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) that she’s his mother, then holding baby Hayes. The flashback sequence concludes with Sheila accidentally shooting Finn during her confrontation with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Sheila tells Deacon that she deserves a second chance and the best is yet to come. Deacon is skeptical, but she vows, “you haven’t seen the last of Sheila Carter.” Sheila then wishes him a Happy Halloween then blows out a candle. The screen cuts to black as Sheila’s evil laugh rings out.