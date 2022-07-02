‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Paris Dumped at the Altar, Fans Feel No Sympathy for Her

The Bold and the Beautiful character Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) has a complicated love life. The singer/model was in a relationship with Zende Dominguez (Delon de Metz) but broke up with him when things got serious. She thought she had found true love with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), but her dream was shattered.

Carter Walton dumps Paris Buckingham on their wedding day on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Paris may not have been ready to marry Zende, but she was with Carter. When Carter proposed, Paris happily accepted, much to the dismay of her mother, Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech). Paris was on cloud nine, believing she was finally getting her dream wedding.

Unbeknownst to her, her fiancé was secretly in love with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). After Carter’s attempt at a reunion failed with Quinn, he decided to settle down with Paris. However, like many, The Bold and the Beautiful weddings, Paris and Carter’s didn’t end on a happy note.

In the July 1 episode, Quinn interrupted the ceremony to tell Carter her marriage to Eric Forrester (John McCook) was over, and she wanted to be with him. Guest and viewers watched with anticipation as Carter decided to reunite with Quinn, leaving a heartbroken Paris at the altar.

Fans don’t feel any sympathy for Paris Buckingham

Paris is nursing a broken heart after being dumped at her wedding. While many would be sympathetic toward a jilted bride, The Bold and the Beautiful fans feel the opposite. Paris is a character that has gotten on the audience’s nerves.

The way Paris switched her feelings from one man to the next annoyed fans. Paris’ behavior is one reason viewers don’t feel sorry for her. On a Twitter thread, users took joy in her karma.

“Paris got a taste of what she did to Zende,” wrote one fan.

“Paris, so now you know how it feels to be dumped,” another viewer chimed in.

“Reasons I don’t feel sorry for Paris. 1. She tried to catch Finn’s eye while living in Steffy’s house, pretending Steffy was her friend. 2. She tried to get Thomas while dating Zende. 3. She did the same thing with Carter. No sympathy,” one commenter wrote.

What’s next for her on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Paris is still reeling from her canceled wedding on The Bold and the Beautiful. She’ll have plenty of comfort from Grace, who’ll use the situation to her advantage. Grace opposed Paris and Carter’s relationship and believed Zende was the right man for her. Grace will again try to convince her daughter to give Zende another chance.

Since Paris waffles between men, she may take her mother’s advice. Next week, Paris and Zende are invited to a pool party at the Forrester mansion. A leaked photo from the new issue of Soap Opera Digest shows the exes talking.

Zende has no hard feelings toward Paris for dumping him, and he’ll be supportive as she nurses her broken heart. Zende’s support will overcome Paris, and she’ll find herself falling in love with him. While Paris might be eager to give their relationship a second chance, Zende will hesitate.

If Paris wants Zende, she’ll have a long way to go to earn back his trust and love.

