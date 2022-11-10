‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Predictions for Nov. 14-18: Thomas’ Manipulation Continues

The Bold and the Beautiful predictions reveal a lot of scheming for the week of Nov. 14 through 18. Resident troublemaker Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is up to his old tricks. So which person or persons will be his next target?

Matthew Atkinson I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ prediction Thomas Forrester creates trouble for one couple

Thomas’ road to redemption took a detour. The fashion designer has reverted to his manipulative behavior. First, Thomas framed Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), which ended her and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) marriage. Then his infatuation for Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) returned, which spells trouble for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Thomas’ manipulations are far from over. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal he’ll continue causing problems for Brooke and Ridge. Although Ridge is with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), Thomas knows Brooke is still a factor. That’s why he’ll up the ante to prevent a Bridge reunion.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Angry Thomas Is Being Thrown Under the Bus Again

Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes plan their future

One of The Bold and the Beautiful predictions for this week is more Tridge scenes. The couple is happily in love following their romantic Aspen reunion. Now that they’re settled into the beach house, the couple begins planning their future.

According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that wedding bells will be ringing. News of the couple’s engagement will make Thomas and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) happy. Steffy will immediately begin helping her mother plan the big day.

However, weddings aren’t without drama, and there’s sure to be plenty for the Tridge ceremony.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ prediction Brooke Logan’s marriage is officially over

Brooke is the show’s golden girl and is the central focus every day. Miss Logan is going through a rough time after Ridge abruptly left her and flew to Aspen to be with Taylor. Brooke has no idea why Ridge left; meanwhile, he believes she was the CPS caller. If only both of them knew they were being manipulated.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge is overwhelmed by Brooke's betrayal as she fights for their love. pic.twitter.com/yGiDIQsaRq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 11, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Sense Zero Chemistry Between Brooke and Ridge

Brooke believes that she ad Ridge will get back together if they can discuss their problems. However, her hope for a reunion with her destiny is crushed. According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Brooke receives annulment papers.

Although Brooke has always been willing to fight for Ridge, she might be throwing in the towel. Realizing her marriage is over, and Ridge isn’t coming home, Brooke signs the papers. However, destiny might be in her favor because, as we all know, Ridge and Brooke find their way back to each other.