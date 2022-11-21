Is ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Preempted for Thanksgiving 2022?

Like many soap operas, The Bold and the Beautiful is often preempted. Whether it’s for breaking news or holidays, the show is interrupted. With Thanksgiving this week, here’s a look at the show’s schedule.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ will be preempted for Thanksgiving 2022

New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air weekly. However, there are rare occasions when the program is disrupted. In 2022, the show was interrupted for March Madness and breaking news coverage. Then there are times when it takes a break for the holidays.

Soap Opera News says the CBS serial will be preempted for Thanksgiving. On Nov. 24 and 25, the network will be airing sports coverage. While it will be a short week, there will be plenty of storylines to discuss.

Surprises are in store for Thanksgiving week

Thanksgiving week will be a time of surprises for the Logans and the Forresters. First, the Logan sisters receive a visit from their dad Stephen Logan (Patrick Duffy). But Stephen won’t be alone; he introduces his daughters to his new girlfriend, Lucy (Linda Purl).

It’s been 11 years since Stephen’s last appearance, and it’ll be a warm family reunion. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) has been having a difficult time since her split from Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Her father’s visit will bring some joy and possibly give Brooke encouragement that she’ll find love.

Across town, Ridge prepares to marry Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). However, like many soap opera weddings, this one might be ruined. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) learns about Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) role in the CPS call. Steffy will have a tough dilemma regarding this new information; however, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) may beat her to the punch when he overhears a conversation.

New episodes of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ will air on Nov. 28

The Bold and the Beautiful will have a short week because of the Thanksgiving redemption. However, new episodes will resume on Monday, Nov. 28. The new week will bring lots of suspense.

The big question is whether Ridge and Taylor will marry. Now that more people know Thomas’ secret, could someone expose his lies during the ceremony?

If Ridge learns Thomas framed Brooke for the CPS call, he’ll be furious. But it’ll also leave him in a tough predicament. He loves Brooke, and she’s his destiny. However, he also loves Taylor and doesn’t want to break her heart.

It’ll be a big week of decisions that will alter one family’s life. Will Tridge finally get their long overdue reunion? Or is Ridge destined to return to Brooke?