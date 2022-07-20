‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Recap: Finn Demands Answers About Li’s Whereabouts

The Bold and the Beautiful recap reveals that John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) seeks answers about his mom. While Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) tries to keep her son calm, her pal Mike Guthrie (Ken Hanes) is in big trouble. Here’s a look at what happened during the July 20th episode.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ recap says that Mike Guthrie faces big trouble

Mike’s a dedicated friend to Sheila and would go above and beyond to help her, even if it means sacrificing himself. At the police station, Detective Baker (Dan Martin) calls Mike into the interrogation room. The detective is joined by Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), who demand answers about Sheila’s whereabouts.

Mike proclaims his innocence, but Ridge brings up his history with Sheila. He admits they were acquaintances in the past, but he doesn’t know she is. Baker warns that whoever helped Sheila escape faces jail time, but he may go lenient if the person assists in Sheila’s captive. Baker’s deal and Brooke’s pleas do little to move Mike.

A frustrated Ridge vows they will find Sheila and make her pay. He then warns Mike if he had anything to do with Sheila’s escape, he’ll be rotting in prison instead of working there.

Hope Logan checks in on her dad, Deacon Sharpe

The Bold and the Beautiful recap has an appearance from Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Hope stops by II Giardino to see her dad, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). She admits it’s tough coming her knowing this is where Finn and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were shot.

Hope understands it must be traumatizing for Deacon since he was the one who found their bodies. She suggests he see a therapist but advises against Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) since she’s close to the situation. Talk turns to Shelia’s escape and how she had help. Hope asks Deacon if he’s heard from Sheila, and he tells Hope to trust him when he says he’s no longer involved with Sheila.

They then delve into Sheila’s accomplice Mike, and Hope can’t understand how anyone can fall under Sheila’s spell. Deacon says Sheila has a way with people; one minute she’s vulnerable, the next, she’s aiming a gun at you.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ recap reveals Finn learns who saved him

Sheila again thwarts Finn’s attempts to leave. He musters up the strength to get out of bed, yet he’s too weak and stumbles. Sheila helps him to bed as the mother and son quarrel. She reminds Finn that she’s taking care of him, and thanks to her, he has a second chance.

The conversation switches to the death certificate, and Sheila confirms it’s real, and everyone thinks he’s legally dead. He then inquires about how Sheila managed to sneak him out of the hospital. Sheila avoids the question and says his mother never gave up on him, although the doctors did. As Finn keeps asking about his medication and treatment, Sheila gives him the runaround.

Finn realizes Sheila didn’t save him but someone else. When he asks who helped him, Sheila reveals it was Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda). Finn demands to know where his mother is, and Sheila reminds him she’s his mother. However, an angry Finn continues asking about Li as Sheila flashes back to Li’s fiery car crash.

According to Soaps.com, Finn will learn the truth about Li later in the week.

