‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Recap: Finn Vows to Make Sheila Pay

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 25 has John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) losing his patience. Finn is losing his cool while being held captive by his mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Tensions continue to rise as Finn issues a threat. Here’s what went down in the latest episode.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ recap Finn vows Sheila Carter will pay

Things are becoming tense between Finn and Sheila. The Bold and the Beautiful episode starts with Finn getting out of bed while Sheila tries to stop him. An enraged Finn says he’s going home to his wife and kids, but first, he will make Sheila pay for her crimes. Finn presses Sheila against the wall as he strangles her; however, Sheila grabs a syringe and sedates Finn. As Finn sleeps, Sheila asks, “why can’t you let me love you?”

Later, Mike Guthrie (Ken Hanes) arrives, and Sheila asks where he’s been. Mike informs Sheila he was interrogated by Detective Baker (Dan Martin), Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Sheila says it was foolish coming back here and fears someone followed him. Mike assures her he wasn’t followed but says the interrogation rattled him.

Mike freaks out when he hears a siren and warns Sheila she can’t hold Finn captive forever. In the other room, Finn wakes up and hears the duo arguing. When Mike checks on Finn, he pretends he’s asleep. Mike asks if Sheila sedated Finn, and she says she had no choice; Finn freaked out when she told him Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) was dead.

Mike becomes angry with Sheila and says he won’t be there when the cops come to the door. After Mike storms out, Sheila checks on Finn, who grabs her hand and vows she’ll pay for everything.

Wyatt and Liam Spencer worry about their dad Bill Spencer

At the seafood shack, Wyatt and Liam Spencer (Darin Brooks and Scott Clifton) meet for dinner. Their conversation starts with Wyatt asking Liam how he and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) juggle raising the kids. Liam says it’s not easy, but they make it work.

Wyatt then switches the topic to Finn and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Liam informs him that Steffy checked into a clinic and that losing Finn caused her depression. Wyatt says, “we all know who to blame for that.”

The brothers then talk about their dad Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Wyatt notes he’s noticed a change in Bill and that he’s more compassionate. He then reveals he’s worried about Bill being lonely up at that big house of his.

Bill Spencer tries to gain clues about what happened to Li Finnegan

At Bill’s house, he brings Li a glass of water and asks if she wants anything to eat. She remains silent as Bill reassures her he’s a friend who wants to help. He starts talking about his three sons, and Li perks up at the word when he mentions his youngest child becoming a world-renowned doctor. Bill suggests taking Li to the hospital, but she shakes her head.

Later, Bill brings Li some juice and a sandwich and gets her to eat. A knock at the door alarms Li, but Bill calms her. Dr. Jordan Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry) arrives to check on Li. Jordan notices cuts and abrasions on Li and asks how she got injured. Li doesn’t say anything but flashes back to her showdown with Sheila.

Jordan finishes his exam and tells Bill there are no physical injuries, but he notices pieces of glass in Li’s hair. The two men deduce she must’ve been in a car accident, which traumatized her. After Jordan leaves, Bill continues asking Li questions but gets the same silent response.

Liam calls to check on Bill, who informs him of the mystery woman he found in the alley. Bill then asks Liam Steffy and Finn, and Li perks up. Bill notices how animated Li’s become and hangs up on Liam. He turns his attention to Li and asks about her son. If she tells him his name, Bill promises to help find her son, and Li struggles to get the words out.

