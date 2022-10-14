‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Recap for Oct. 10-14: Ridge Chooses Taylor Over Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Oct. 10 through 14 is filled with heartache and deceit. A lot happened, from Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) breaking hearts to the identity of the CPS caller. Here’s what went down this week on the CBS soap opera.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye I Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ recap reveals heartache for Bridge

This week’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap kicks off with the latest development in a long-running triangle. Ridge flew to Aspen to win back Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) who didn’t need much convincing to give him a second chance. However, the couple’s reunion was interrupted by Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Brooke asked Ridge to come home with her and played the destiny card like she has so many times. Unfortunately, Brooke’s pleas fell on deaf ears as Ridge made it clear that they’re over and he’s with Taylor. Yet, this triangle is far from over, and when Taylor discovers the reason for Ridge’s change of heart, she’ll kick him to the curb.

Thomas Forrester is revealed as the CPS caller

Brooke and Ridge’s latest break up stems from her “call” to CPS about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) being dangerous. Believing Brooke betrayed him, Ridge didn’t waste anytime running away. Thomas and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are pleased their parents are back together. However, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) have faith Bridge will reunite.

Tensions rose in the Forrester mansion when Donna and Thomas clashed over Bridge and Tridge. Later, Thomas is playing with the voice change app on his phone, and reveals he’s the mastermind behind the CPS call.

Shelia Carter wines and dines Deacon Sharpe

The Bold and the Beautiful recap wouldn’t be complete without an appearance from Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Things have been tense between Sheila and her roommate Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). So she surprises him with a steak dinner.

Deacon’s impressed by Sheila’s gesture and during dinner, things take a flirtious turn. Sheila makes it clear she wants Deacon, who appears to feel the same way. Could tow of the show’s notorious villains be headed for a real romance?

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sheila makes a bold move to impress Deacon. pic.twitter.com/6EJdIlXBHj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 12, 2022

Katie Logan rejects Bill Spencers reconciliation attempt

This week’s recap includes heartache for many The Bold and the Beautiful couples. Brooke isn’t the only Logan sister moving on from a split. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) meest with her ex-husband Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to discuss their future.

Bill pleads with Katie for a second chance, but she turns him down. After Bill’s kiss with Brooke, Katie can’t trust him. With her and Bill over, Katie will have a new love interest. After Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) makes a confession, he and Katie could be on the road to romance.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers for next week

Emotions were running high this week and thins will worsen next week. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy will clash. Odds are it’ll have to do with their mothers and Ridge.

Meanwhile, Bill and Deacon trade barbs when the publishing tycoon visits II Giardino. A disguised Sheila is in the vicinity when the two men have their showdown and tries to keep out of sight. But will she slip up and accidentally leave Bill a clue about her identity?

Ridge is happy with Taylor, but Brooke isn’t giving up on her man. The blonde beauty seeks answers about why Ridge dumped her. A crucial piece of information is revealed, one that could work in Brooke’s favor.

