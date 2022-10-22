‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Recap for Oct. 17-21: Tridge Family Reunion

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the week of Oct. 17 through 21 reveal an emotional time. From heated confrontations to broken hearts, there was a lot to discuss. Here’s what happened this past week.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ recap Tridge children bask in their parents’ reunion

This week’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap was a happy time for the Tridge family. On Wednesday Oct. 19, Steffy and Thomas Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Matthew Atkinson) announced to the Forrester Creations employees that their parents are back together. The announcement was met with disapproval from Donna and Katei Logan (Jennifer Gareis and Heather Tom). They warned that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are far from over.

Later Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) visits Steffy, and the two argue about their mothers. Hope calls out Steffy and Taylor for plotting to break up her other’s marriage. Steffy replies that Ridge decided to leave and that Brooke does nothing but cause misery. Steffy tells Hope her family is back together, and she and Brooke need to accept it.

On Friday’s recap, Taylor and Ridge return from Aspen and reunite with their kids. Taylor is on cloud nine as she recalls the romantic trip and planning a future with Ridge. Although Ridge is putting up a happy front, it’s obvious he’s not over Brooke. Meanwhile, Thomas continues to flash back to his CPS scheme against Brooke, which ended Bridge’s marriage.

Two steamy kisses at Forrester Creations

Love was in the air during this week’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap. On Monday, Oct. 17, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) confessed to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) that Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) left him. Carter’s confession caused Katie to kiss him, which surprised him. While Katie stirred up feelings for Carter, he needed answers about Quinn’s departure.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Carter calls on Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) for clues about why Quinn left. Shauna has no idea why Quinn dumped Carter but advises him it’s best to move on. On Friday, Carter takes Shauna’s advice when he flirts with Katie.

Meanwhile, Thomas and Hope’s dress fitting took a steamy turn. After modeling Thomas’ latest design, Thomas complimented Hope on how beautiful she looked, and to his surprise, she kissed him. However, their kiss ended up being Thomas’ fantasy, but it may become a reality soon.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ recap Brooke Logan wants her husband back

Brooke was front and center during this week’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap. Monday started with a devastated Brooke turning to alcohol to cure her heartache, but Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) stopped her. The remainder of the week had Brooke wondering why Ridge dumped her.

Hope and Liam offer their support to Brooke, and she searches for answers. While Taylor and Steffy won this round, Brooke isn’t giving up. She’s determined to win back Ridge and fulfill their destiny.

Meanwhile, with Brooke and Ridge over, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is ready to make his move. He orders Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) to stay away from Brooke because that’s his territory. As Deacon fumes over Bill’s warning, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) worries Deacon might reunite with Brooke. Given Sheila’s jealousy, she might go after Brooke again.

