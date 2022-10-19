‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Recap for Oct. 19: Steffy Receives a Warning About Tridge

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, Oct. 19, had a lot of confrontations. From Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) at odds again to two men staking their claim, a lot happened. Here’s what happened in the episode.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Matthew Atkinson and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ recap Steffy Forrester gleefully announces Tridge reunion

The Oct. 19 recap of The Bold and the Beautiful starts with everyone’s favorite siblings, Steffy and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), at Forrester Creations. Steffy gathers the employees into her office and reveals the reason for Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) absence. She happily announces that Ridge is in Aspen with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), and the couple is reunited.

Thomas says this must be hard for Donna and Katie Logan (Jennifer Gareis and Heather Tom) since their sister is Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). The discussion becomes heated when Donna and Katie defend Brooke, and Eric Forrester (John McCook) puts an end to it. Eric says that Ridge and Taylor reuniting is good news, but there is some bad news to report. He then asks Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) if he wants to announce it.

A stunned Carter asks how Eric knows, and Eric says Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) texted him saying she was leaving Forrester Creations. Carter says the company isn’t the only thing Quinn left and revealed they broke up. Everyone is shocked, including Paris Buckingham (Diamond White), who can’t believe Quinn’s actions.

After the meeting disperses, Thomas retreats to his office. He has a solemn expression as he flashes back to make the call to CPS with the voice app. Steffy is in her office when Hope barges in, applauding Steffy and Taylor’s deliberate plan to break up her mother’s marriage. Steffy says nothing was calculated about it, but Hope brings up Taylor’s flirtations with Ridge at the Forrester dinners. Hope warns Steffy not to get too happy because Brooke and Ridge are far from over.

Brooke Logan is confused about why Ridge Forrester left

Brooke is talking to Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) at her house about her breakup with Ridge. She’s confused about why he dumped her, and Hope believes the custody situation with Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) was a factor. Brooke assures her it wasn’t, then Brooke recalls the frightening knife incident with Thomas.

Hope reassures her mother Thomas isn’t dangerous, and she’s seen how safe Douglas is during her visits. Liam butts in with his rant about how he thinks Thomas is dangerous. Hope says she’s done talking about Thoams and turns the topic back to Ridge. She asks Brooke if she’s contacted Ridge, and she says no.

Liam wonders if his father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), might have caused Ridge to leave. Brooke says she reassured Ridge she and Bill were over. If it wasn’t Bill or Douglas, she wants to know why Ridge’s change of heart.

Later, when Brooke’s alone, she holds a framed picture of Ridge and asks, “why did you leave me?”

‘The Bold and the Beautiful recap Bill Spencer issues a warning to Deacon Sharpe

The Bold and the Beautiful recap wouldn’t be complete without Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Sheila is turned on when Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kana) parades around the apartment shirtless. The two kiss, and Deacon jokes the lord is testing him by sending her back into his life. Deacon’s tone turns serious when he sets up ground rules for Sheila, which include staying inside the apartment.

Sheila promises she won’t do anything to jeopardize their arrangement because living here is paradise. Deacon asks why he put up with her, and she replies it’s because of sex and money. She then tempts him by promising him a motorcycle he has his eyes on.

Their conversation is interrupted by Bill pounding on the door, and Sheila hides. Bill tells a stunned Deacon that Ridge left broke for Taylor. He then orders Deacon to stay away from Brooke because that’s his turf. Deacon becomes angry when Bill refers to Brooke like a piece of property, then reminds him that he and Brooke share a child.

The two men continue to argue, and Bill again warns Deacon to keep his distance from Brooke before storming out. After Bill departs, Sheila asks if it’s true that Ridge and Brooke are over. Deacon confirms eys and Sheila has a worried expression.

