‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Recap for Oct. 21: Sparks Fly Between Katie and Carter

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, Oct. 21, was huge for many couples. A lot happened, from Katie Logan (Heather Tom) flirting with a friend to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) not giving up on her destiny. Here’s what went down in the episode.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ recap Katie Logan flirts with Carter Walton

Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap has Katie’s love life taking an interesting turn. At Forrester Creations, Katie and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) discuss their exes. Katie says she and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) are over and have been for a while. She then asks Carter about Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer).

Carter says that after Shauna Fulton’s (Denise Richards) visit, he realizes Quinn isn’t coming back. Katies says it’s amazing that Quinn had a successful jewelry career and married Eric Forrester (John McCook) but gave it up for Carter. He asks if she’s envious and wants a taste of it herself. The two continue bantering back and forth, leaving Katie with a smile on her face.

Brooke Logan claims she’s not giving up on her marriage

While Katie is moving on, Brooke is still obsessing over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) convinces her mother not to give up on Ridge. Hope says that Brooke is Ridges’ family, and he can’t walk away from their love story. Brooke replies she hasn’t given up, but it’s difficult with his other family whispering in his ear.

Brooke says that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have made her life difficult. She says she’s done fighting, and the only thing she wants is Ridge. Brooke says her and Ridge’s love story is far from over, and she will get him back.

Taylor Hayes and Ridge Forrester return home in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ recap

The daily The Bold and the Beautiful recap ends with everyone’s favorite couple, Tridge returning from Aspen. The couple arrives at the cliff house to see their kids, Steffy and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Thomas wants all the details of their reunion, and Taylor explains how Ridge surprised her in Aspen.

As Taylor’s talking, Thomas flashes back to framing Brooke to the CPS call. Taylor notices Thomas in a daze, and he says he’s thinking how unbelievable it is that things worked out for them. Ridge then recalls his breakup with Brooke in Aspen and how he tried to get her to admit to the CPS call.

Later Steffy, Thomas, and Taylor are gathered together talking, while Ridge spots paperwork with Brooke’s photo. Ridge gazes off while thinking of Brooke and is interrupted by Steffy. She asks if he’s feeling left out of the family gathering, and he replies how happy he is that they’re together again.

Taylor agrees and says she can’t wait to plan a future with Ridge. She says it’s a miracle they’re a family again, and the group shares a hug. At the end, Thomas has a devilish grin, and his voiceover proclaims, “it is a miracle.”

