‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Recap for Oct. 24-28: A Surprising Marriage Proposal Is Made

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Oct. 24 through 28 had a lot of interesting romantic developments. A lot happened, from a surprise marriage proposal to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) developing a crush. Here are some highlights from this past week.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ recap Brooke Logan receives a marriage proposal

The weekly The Bold and the Beautiful recap starts with everyone’s favorite heroine Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke is upset after her “destiny” Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) walls out on her again. When Ridge returns to pick up his things, she begs for another chance, but he says he’s moving on with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).

Later Brooke is with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) when Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) arrives. Deacon professes his love for Brooke and then pulls out a diamond ring, shocking Brooke and Hope with his proposal. Brooke gently turns him down, and Deacon accepts her decision. But that’s not the only suitor Brooke has vying for her affections.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) stops by to check on Brooke. He tells her that she needs to accept that Ridge is back with Taylor and it’s time she moves on. Brooke says she still loves Ridge, and she’s never giving up on him.

Taylor Hayes and Ridge Forrester move into their new home

Taylor couldn’t live in Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) guest house forever. Now that she and Ridge are back together, it’s time for them to find their own place. Taylor surprises Ridge when she takes him to their old beach house. She purchased the property from Bill, and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) has moved out.

As the couple settles in, they reflect on their happy times in the home. Taylor says she can’t wait to make new memories in their old house. Later, when the couple embraces, Ridge has a distant look on his face.

Thomas Forrester flusters Hope Logan in this week’s The Bold and the Beautiful’ recap

The Bold and the Beautiful recap reveals that Hope and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) continue to grow closer. The week starts awkwardly when Hope and Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) walk in on Thomas in his underwear. Later Paris raves at how handsome Thomas is, and Hope agrees he’s hot. Paris then blabs to Thomas about Hope’s secret, and he can’t resist poking fun at Hope.

Hope and Thomas laugh about the situation as they prepare for the upcoming fashion show. Their moment is interrupted when Hope discovers the Hope mannequin, which makes her and Thoams reflect on his dark past. During a fitting for the showstopping dress, Thomas recalls his fantasy about kissing Hope. Later, when he’s alone here reminds himself that he can’t go there because Hope’s married.

Brooke and Liam are growing increasingly concerned about Thomas’ hold over Hope. When Brooke shares her concerns with Steffy, she dismisses the notion. However, Steffy becomes alarmed during a conversation with Thomas when he mentions Brooke interfering in his and Hope’s relationship.

Meanwhile, Liam visits Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) at the Forrester mansion and begs him to come home. Douglas says he likes it here and wants to be with his dad. Liam’s worry about Hope and Thomas rises when he witnesses the two having a close family moment with Douglas.