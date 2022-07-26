‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Recap: Ridge and Taylor Set off for Monaco

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 26, 2022, reveals major turning points for characters. From a couple embarking on a trip to a mother dropping a bombshell, a lot went down. Here’s what happened in the latest episode.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ recap Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes leave for Monaco

The Bold and the Beautiful starts with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) in her office when Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) stops by. Taylor informs him that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is in a Monaco clinic. She informs Deacon that she and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are flying to Monaco. She also tells Deacon when she returns, it’s best if they don’t see each other anymore.

Deacon is stunned but says if this is what Taylor wants, he’ll respect her wishes. She assures him it’s not because of his past, and Deacon deduces it’s because of Ridge. He asks if Taylor’s still in love with Ridge, and she replies she’s trying not to be. She says they have children, and she wants things to be peaceful with no conflict.

Deacon thinks it’s unfair to Taylor. He says Ridge is back with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and therefore has no control over Taylor’s life. Deacon asks if she’s sure she doesn’t want this or is she hoping the trip will reignite sparks with Ridge. Taylor becomes flustered, then tells Deacon she has to leave for her trip.

Ridge is Forrester Creations finishing up work before leaving for the airport. Later he’s on the private jet waiting for Taylor; she finally arrives and apologizes for being late; she had to finish some work at the office. As they prepare for takeoff, talk turns to Steffy; Taylor doesn’t understand why Steffy felt the need to mask her emotions. Ridge replies it’s the Forrester way but that they can overcome anything.

Finn pleads with Sheila Carter to set him free

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is painting her nails when John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) wakes up. She says she hates sedating him, but Finn gets himself worked up and he needs to relax. Sheila says she cares about him, and Finn says if she really did she’d let him go.

Finn pleads with Sheila to let him go home to Steffy and his kids. Sheila says their current arrangement is working out fine. An angry Finn says it isn’t and brings up the pain he’s caused Steffy and Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda).

Sheila says all she wanted was to be close to Finn, but Steffy and Li prevented it. She blames the women for pushing her to the edge and causing this destruction.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ recap Li Finnegan reveals Finn’s alive

At Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) house, Li has cleaned up and is wearing a new pair of clothes. Bill brings her coffee and remarks she’s looking better. He asks if she’s ready to tell him her name, but she remains quiet. Bill’s confident they’ll get a breakthrough today and begins talking about his favorite subject, himself.

When Bill brings up his sons, Li gets upset and storms out. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) arrives and asks his dad about this mystery woman. Liam says it’s odd for Bill to do something nice like this for someone. Bill says he’s done plenty of good deeds, but with this woman, it’s different; he needs to help her.

Liam warns that the woman could be dangerous, and Bill orders him to shut his mouth. Bill says he’s trying hard to get Li to trust him. Li overhears the conversation and returns to the room. Liam recognizes Li and tells Bill that Li is Finn’s mother.

Bill is shocked because he’s never met Li before. He asks why she didn’t tell him her name. Li has flashbacks to her showdown with Sheila and the car crash. Li blurts out “Sheila,” and Liam says everyone knows Sheila is responsible for Finn’s death. Li shakes her head, then exclaims, “Finn’s alive.”

