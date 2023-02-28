‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Rena Sofer Refused to Play Quinn as a ‘Gold Digger’ as the Writers Intended

Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) is a famous The Bold and the Beautiful character. From 2013 to 2022, the mischievous jewelry designer created drama on the CBS soap opera. While Sofer did a great job portraying Quinn, she disagreed with the initial plan for her character.

Rena Sofer played Quinn Fuller on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

In July 2013, Sofer debuted as Quinn on The Bold and the Beautiful. Quinn is a jewelry designer and the mother of Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). It’s soon learned that Quinn has connections to other characters, with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) being Wyatt’s father.

Quinn is written as a good person and protective mother, but soon her devious side emerges. Most of Quinn’s misdeeds revolve around Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Wyatt’s half-brother and rival. Quinn views Liam as a threat to Wyatt’s love life and tries to eliminate the competition. One of Quinn’s outrageous moments is kidnapping an amnesiac Liam, and making him believe they’re married.

Quinn found time for romance when she wasn’t interfering in Wyatt’s love life. She was married to Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and Eric Forrester (John McCook). But her relationship with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) captivated the audience.

Quinn and Carter, aka Quarter, were set to become the show’s next super couple. However, Sofer’s exit meant the end of Quinn and Quarter.

Rena Sofer didn’t want Quinn Fuller to be a gold digger

Quinn was a compelling character in The Bold and the Beautiful. Although she was a villain, she also had a vulnerable side that fans loved. Quinn brought zest to every storyline, whether she was a bad girl or a heroine.

However, like many actors, Sofer sometimes disagreed with the writers’ ideas for her character. In an interview on State of Mind with Maurice Benard, softer revealed the writers initially wanted Quinn to be a gold digger. “When I first started the show, they were really moving her toward being a gold digger. And I just said, ‘I don’t play gold diggers’ because gold diggers are all about money, and once they get their money, where do they go?”

Luckily, the writers scrapped the gold digger story and made Quinn a flawed character. When talking about Quinn, Sofer said, “I was the bad girl of the show who was, who had a toe in the murderous area. But I’m not like some of the characters on the show who are really bad.”

Although Quinn was a bad girl, it was important for Sofer to bring out her character’s softer side. “I wanted her to be a human being, and I really infused a lot humanity in her.”

Why did the actor leave ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

After nine years of playing Quinn on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sofer decided it was time to leave. Her final airdate was on Aug. 29, 2022, when Quinn and Carter had a romantic dinner. However, a month later, the writers had Quinn exit offscreen by breaking up with Carter and leaving town.

Sofer’s exit was a shock; many believe the show hasn’t been the same since she left. The actor’s decision to leave was because of the writers. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest podcast, Sofer said the show did know what to do with Quinn but wanted Sofer to stay.

“That kinda made it clear that they just didn’t know what to do with Quinn, and I felt like I deserved more than just sitting around until they figured it out.”