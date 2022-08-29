‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Rena Sofer Reveals Why She Decided to Leave

Rena Sofer is saying goodbye to The Bold and the Beautiful. The actor who plays Quinn Fuller announced earlier this month she was leaving the CBS soap opera. As her final airdate approaches, Sofer is opening up about her time on the show.

Rena Sofer says ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ wanted to drop her to recurring status

Sofer debuted on The Bold and the Beautiful in July 2013. Immediately, her character Quinn becomes the show’s new leading lady. As the mother of Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), Quinn was seen as a loving and protective mother. But as the years passed, Quinn revealed her dark side.

Throughout the years, viewers have watched the outrageous moments in Quinn’s life. Whether she was kidnapping Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) or fooling around with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), fans couldn’t get enough of Quinn. But now the time has come to say goodbye to Quinn.

Friday August 5 was my last day playing Quinn on @BandB_CBS it’s been an incredible 9! @SoapDigest did a wonderful exit interview with me with my dear friend and writer @CarolynHinsey It should be on sale Friday! On to bigger and better things! Check out https://t.co/onCxEJsWUy pic.twitter.com/TYgUFwYHsS — Rena Sofer BoycottNRA (@RenaSofer) August 17, 2022

Sofer’s exit is one of the biggest soap opera stories of the year. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Sofer reveals she decided to leave when the producers wanted to drop her to recurring status.

“On the week before my last shooting week, is when they reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, we don’t really know what’s going on with Quinn, but could you stay on as a recurring basis until we figure it out?’ And I just felt like if my decision wasn’t set at that point, that kinda made it clear that they just didn’t know what to do with Quinn, and I felt like I deserved more than just sitting around until they figured it out.”

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will see Sofer as Quinn one last time on Monday, August 29. The date not only means Sofer’s final appearance, but it also means the end of Quinn and Carter aka Quarter. The couple is one of the show’s most famous duos, who recently reunited after Quinn broke up his wedding to Paris Buckingham (Diamond White).

Fans were anxious to see the next step in Quinn and Carter’s saga; instead, they might be treated to a quick breakup. Quarter’s breakup and Quinn’s exit are upsetting because many people, including Sofer, thought there was more to tell. “At the end of the whole Quarter story, there’s still so much to do. I still wasn’t divorced from Eric, and Donna was still in the mix of that.”

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans upset over the actor’s departure

Sofer’s departure is still sending shockwaves in The Bold and the Beautiful community. Like many actors on the show, Sofer and her character were cast aside to focus on other characters. With the writers focusing on Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Quinn was forgotten.

Although the executive producer Brad Bell tried to persuade Sofer to stay, she decided it was time to move on. Sofer’s exit is still hitting fans hard, and on Twitter, they expressed their sadness at seeing her go.

“This makes me sad. I’m gonna miss Quinn. But wishing the very best in your future endeavors,” wrote one user.

“I AM SO HEARTBROKEN!! I can’t imagine B&B without Quinn,” another commenter wrote.

“Thank you for playing Quinn for 9 amazing years! One of my favorite soap characters! You’ll be missed for sure! Can’t wait to see what you do next!” another fan chimed in.

