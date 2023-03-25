‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Ridge’s Man Bun Receives Mixed Reactions

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is The Bold and the Beautiful‘s leading man. His charisma and ravishing good looks earn him much attention. However, his latest style is drawing mixed reactions from viewers.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Thorsten Kaye I Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

Ridge Forrester’s ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ return has him sporting a new hairstyle

Ridge has been absent for the past three months. After being dumped by Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), he left town to clear his head. The audience was curious about Ridge’s absence during the massive drama surrounding Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). But the Mar. 15, 2023 episode had Ridge returning in a big way.

The Bold and the Beautiful pulled a shocking twist by having Ridge and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) teaming up to take down Sheila. While the duo’s plan is generating attention, it’s being overshadowed by Ridge’s new hairstyle. The philandering designer is sporting a man bun.

Things are about to get REAL interesting REAL fast! Are you ready for it? ?? #BoldandBeautiful will be back with all-new episodes Monday on @CBS! Watch the latest on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/T5Xmlrb7zc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 16, 2023

Ridge Forrester’s man bun draws mixed reactions from fans

It’s not uncommon for soap stars to change their hairstyles. Allen grew out her hair after wearing a wig during her early days as Taylor. Matthew Atkinson, who plays Thomas Forrester, had a man bun, which was a hit with female fans.

Now Atkinson’s onscreen father is taking a turn at the man bun trend. However, Ridge’s hairstyle is drawing mixed reactions from The Bold and the Beautiful fans on Twitter. Many fans poked fun at the fashion designer’s man bun.

“Did Ridge go on holiday somewhere where there are no hairdressers?” asked one viewer.

“Oh, yuck. TK is back as fake Ridge with that awful long man bun hair,” another fan complained.

“Samair Sam. That was hilarious, Bill!” another commenter replied.

However, some fans loved the new look.

“Yessss love his ponytail, aww it’s so cute,” gushed one commenter.

“I also like Ridge’s new look (longer hair, etc). Adds more character to him. Hope they let him keep it for a while,” another fan wrote.

What’s next for the character on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Ridge’s man bun makes him look more rugged, especially since he’s playing a hero. Ridge and Bill are determined to remove Sheila from their lives once and for all. While they have the upper hand, one can never count out Sheila. The infamous villain always manages to come out on top.

When Ridge wraps up his mission, his love life will be center stage again. Although Brooke and Taylor dumped him, his heroic actions will impress them. The famous The Bold and the Beautiful triangle with Ridge and his two loves will be reignited.

Ridge is indecisive when it comes to picking one woman. But Brooke might be the leading candidate to win this go around, especially with RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman) returning to play matchmaker for his parents.